MOUNT HOREB — Paul Matthews and Madden Thome scored 14 points apiece to pace Mount Horeb in a 65-38 nonconference win over the visiting Lake Mills boys basketball team on Thursday.
The L-Cats got down 25-13 at halftime and were within 10 points midway through the second period when the Vikings amped up their offensive efficiency to start putting the game out of reach.
“Mount Horeb took advantage of size matchups,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “When we had pretty small lineups they scored at the rim. When we over-helped they hit 3s. We were trying to put out fires here and there.
“They are a good, experienced offensive team. Once they get it going, they are going to be tough for a lot of teams to stop.”
Freshman guard AJ Bender led the L-Cats (5-4) with 16 points, junior guard Liam Carrigan produced 10 points and sophomore forward Matt Stenbroten added seven.
“We kept on competing tonight,” Hicklin said. “With young players, they’ll make mistakes. It’s all part of the learning process. We put good teams like this on the schedule to help us see what we need to improve on.
“Guys kept fighting. Ultimately, it will be a benefit for us to have gone over here and played these guys on their court. We’ll watch the film and improve on it.”
Lake Mills had its three-game win streak snapped while Mount Horeb (5-1) extended its win streak to four games.
The L-Cats open Capitol North play at Lakeside Lutheran on Friday, Jan. 7, at 7:30 p.m.
