MOONLITERS

High scores: Katie Weiss 541, Robin Stolarczyk 535, Amanda Kelly 519, Lisa Cutsforth 505, Lisa Morris 503

Standings

;Pts.

Watertown Bowl;55

Sommers;51

Fathead’s Country Campers;50

Kube Custom Carpentry;43

DAM Doctors;42

Berres Brothers;41

Nielsen Amusements;40

Winner of second half: Watertown Bowl

Roll-off between Fathead’s Country Campers and Watertown Bowl will be on Monday.

FRIDAY FUN

High scores — Men: DJ Kruesel 728 (230, 237, 259), Kevin Blasing 661 (244, 236), Bill Reed 609 (208, 224), Dave Cox 591 (213). Women: Heather Zubke 621 (242, 214), Spring Reed 503 (203), Brenda Clemmons 489, Cassie Blasing 479

Standings

;Pts.

Date Night;71-33

Young & Old;59-45

United Septic;58-46

Emil’s Pizza;54-50

Wolff Pack;52-52

ENR Auto;50-54

Fri. Nite Bowlers;20-84

CITY

High scores: Wes Umland 772 (278), Keven Roethle 756 (275), Chad Sellnow 723 (257), Kevin Hahm 718 (280), Dan Schilling 704 (258), Andy Conant 702 (245), Mark Oiler 696 (258), John Uttech 694 (290), John Kaufmann 679 (257), Pete Richter 677 (257), Scott Roth 676 (249), John Foltz 670 (254), Tom Christian 670 (279), Mark Mallow 665 (242), Jeff Ready 663 (243), Stu Haenel 658 (235), Cody Kruesel 654 (238), Troy Oestreicher 653 (245), Shane Potenberg 649 (242), Ben Schrier 646 (258), Chris Hartig 646 (228), Brandon Radloff 643 (270), Adam Zastrow 628 (224), Adam Kircher 626 (235), Craig Godfroy 626 (232), Zack Umland 616, Tim Hodel 616, Matt English 613, Todd Oestreicher 603

Final Standings

;Pts.

A Division

Wttn. Siding;148

United Electric;141.5

Wolf Paving;137.5

Gasthaus;133.5

Wttn. Bowl North;129.5

Fireball;125

B Division

Wttn. Bowl 18;158

Bud;144

Buffalo;137.5

3 Fingers Deep;132.5

Nielsen Amusement;129

TBE Equipment;104

