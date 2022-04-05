High scores: Katie Weiss 541, Robin Stolarczyk 535, Amanda Kelly 519, Lisa Cutsforth 505, Lisa Morris 503
Standings
;Pts.
Watertown Bowl;55
Sommers;51
Fathead’s Country Campers;50
Kube Custom Carpentry;43
DAM Doctors;42
Berres Brothers;41
Nielsen Amusements;40
Winner of second half: Watertown Bowl
Roll-off between Fathead’s Country Campers and Watertown Bowl will be on Monday.
FRIDAY FUN
High scores — Men: DJ Kruesel 728 (230, 237, 259), Kevin Blasing 661 (244, 236), Bill Reed 609 (208, 224), Dave Cox 591 (213). Women: Heather Zubke 621 (242, 214), Spring Reed 503 (203), Brenda Clemmons 489, Cassie Blasing 479
Standings
;Pts.
Date Night;71-33
Young & Old;59-45
United Septic;58-46
Emil’s Pizza;54-50
Wolff Pack;52-52
ENR Auto;50-54
Fri. Nite Bowlers;20-84
CITY
High scores: Wes Umland 772 (278), Keven Roethle 756 (275), Chad Sellnow 723 (257), Kevin Hahm 718 (280), Dan Schilling 704 (258), Andy Conant 702 (245), Mark Oiler 696 (258), John Uttech 694 (290), John Kaufmann 679 (257), Pete Richter 677 (257), Scott Roth 676 (249), John Foltz 670 (254), Tom Christian 670 (279), Mark Mallow 665 (242), Jeff Ready 663 (243), Stu Haenel 658 (235), Cody Kruesel 654 (238), Troy Oestreicher 653 (245), Shane Potenberg 649 (242), Ben Schrier 646 (258), Chris Hartig 646 (228), Brandon Radloff 643 (270), Adam Zastrow 628 (224), Adam Kircher 626 (235), Craig Godfroy 626 (232), Zack Umland 616, Tim Hodel 616, Matt English 613, Todd Oestreicher 603
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.