Watertown junior Natalia Cortes and sophomore Emma Wuestenberg were recognized in Badger East all-conference girls soccer voting held recently.
Cortes had 10 goals and one assist this season. She played mostly as a striker, but spent some time as the 10 (attacking midfielder) as well.
“Natalia is known and respected by the conference coaches for her footwork and ability to find the net,” Watertown girls soccer coach Julie Allweil said.
“She has a calm finish and most notably this season had all three goals to secure our conference win over Stoughton. She missed her freshman season due to COVID, made honorable mention her sophomore year, and has now moved up to second team for her junior year. I’m excited to continue watching her grow and succeed for her senior year.”
Wuestenberg had one goal and one assist. She played mostly as the six (defensive midfielder), but also played as a center back for a couple of matches.
“Emma is a versatile player who mainly played a defensive center for us this season,” Allweil said. “She is constantly working and growing. She never quits which allows her to drive opponents crazy when she is marking a player. Her attitude and effort made a notably positive impact on our team this season. Looking forward to another two years as a Gosling for her.”
Waunakee won the Badger East with a 7-0 record, followed by Monona Grove at 6-1, DeForest at 5-2, Stoughton and Watertown each at 3-4, Milton at 2-4-1, Beaver Dam at 1-6 and Fort Atkinson at 0-6-1.
BADGER EAST CONFERENCE GIRLS SOCCER
FIRST TEAM
Savannah Swopes, sr., Milton; Maya Pickhardt, sr., DeForest; Rylan Oberg, so., DeForest; Belle Dehner, so., Monona Grove; Maia Romero, jr., Monona Grove; Cambelle Christensen, sr., Stoughton; Riley Miller, sr., Waunakee (unanimous); Alyssa Thomas, so., Waunakee; Ava Bryan, sr., Waunakee; McKenna Nachreiner, jr., Waunakee; Meta Fischer, jr., DeForest (goalkeeper).
SECOND TEAM
Jayda Swopes, jr., Milton; Karina Kuzdas, so., DeForest; Payton Neste, sr., Fort Atkinson; Emma Dyer, sr., Monona Grove; Mara Hein, sr., Monona Grove; Valerie Giallombardo, jr., Monona Grove; Hayley Millard, jr., Stoughton; Natalia Cortes, jr., Watertown; Lexis Savola, sr., Waunakee; Lauren Clark, sr., Waunakee; Kennedy Ross, so., Waunakee; Emily Whyte, jr., Waunakee.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beaver Dam — Leila Ashley sr., Madelyn Kuenzi jr., Sarah Grenon sr.
DeForest — Amber Westra sr., Payton Flowers fr.
Fort Atkinson — Abby Branaman, sr.
Milton — Kayleigh Boe, sr.
Monona Grove — Ally Hilgart jr., Kailey Adamski sr.
Stoughton — Addy Milota, sp.
Watertown — Emma Wuestenberg, sp.
