The Watertown Aquatic Team (WAT) ended its record-breaking short course season with three qualifiers for the state championships meets at Schroeder Aquatic Center in Brown Deer Feb. 25-27 and the Waukesha South Natatorium March 3-6.
Addison Lambert, 12, qualified for ten events at the 12-Under state meet held at Schroeder and swam six: 50, 100 and 200 breaststroke, 50 freestyle, 100 and 400 individual medley. She would make the podium in four of them: 3rd in 50 and 100 breast, 6th in 50 free, eighth in 100 IM. She also earned a 9th place ribbon in the 200 breast.
All six of Lambert’s swims were personal bests and she pushed her own 50, 100 and 200 breast team records out further while also setting new team records in the 50 free (26.25) and 100 IM (1:06.75).
Raelyn Warnecke, 11, qualified in the 50 backstroke and also swam strongly in the 100 back, 50 free, and 200 back. Along with teammates Eleanor Lampe, 12, and Rebekah Wheeler, 11, Warnecke and Lambert would swim in the 200 and 400 free relays and the 200 and 400 medley relays, setting new team records in the 400 free and 400 medley relays.
Brayden Haversack, 14, would swim one week later at the 13-Over State meet held at Waukesha South. He qualified in eight events and swam six: 50, 100, 200 and 500 freestyle, 100 and 200 butterfly. His morning preliminary swims were all personal records and would earn him a spot in the evening finals for every event except the 500 free which was a timed-finals event.
He scored in all six events: 15th in the 50 and 200 free, 14th in the 200 fly and 500 free, 11th in the 100 free, and he is the state champion in the boys 13-14 100 fly. His 100 fly (54.10) and 500 free (5:08.43) would also set new team records.
Other team records broken this season include the 8-Under Boys 25 free, 25 back and 25 fly (Parker Wheeler), 11-12 Girls 1000 free (Raelyn Warnecke), 13-14 Girls 200 Medley Relay (Lexi Lambert, Ella Williams, Leah Salva, Lydia Meyers), and 13-14 Boys 200 Medley Relay (Landen Schmitt, Brayden Haversack, Ezra Smith, Willem Heier).
WAT is a non-profit USA Swimming-affiliated team that provides comprehensive instruction in competitive swimming at the Watertown Riverside Middle School and Waterloo indoor pools. Registration dates and details for their Summer Session will be announced via the WAT website www.watswimming.com and WAT’s Facebook page in mid-April.
