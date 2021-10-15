Lake Mills junior Claudia Curtis won her opening-round match at Thursday's WIAA Division 2 State Individual Tennis Tournament at Nielsen Stadium in Madison 4-6, 6-2, 4-1 (retired) over Big Foot/Williams Bay's Jameson Gregory.
MADISON — Claudia Curtis is making the most of her first opportunity to compete at the state’s highest level.
Curtis, a junior from Lake Mills High School, won her opening-round match over junior Jameson Gregory from Big Foot/Williams Bay 4-6, 6-2, 4-1 (retired) at Thursday’s WIAA Division 2 State Girls Individual Tennis Tournament at Nielsen Stadium in Madison.
Curtis shook off a slow start, kept her composure and rallied through to Friday’s second round, where she will face eighth-seeded Natalie Cartwright, a senior who is 15-7, from Brookfield Academy at 11 a.m.
“I was down in the first set 1-4 and realized I needed to simply hit the ball over and have fun,” Curtis said.
“It was great competition and the match was not easy,” Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Hanke added. “Claudia stayed calm, moved the other girl well and was able to clinch the win. The third game in Claudia was moving her opponent and the other girl couldn’t return it. Gregory defaulted due to a medical injury, but Claudia had turned the match by that time.”
Curtis, who improves to 21-5 this season, tweaked her approach as the match went on.
“My backhand was really good today,” Curtis said. “I stopped trying to hit everything as a winner and tried to get some good angles on the ball.”
“Very proud of her to advance,” Hanke added. “She has worked really hard for this opportunity.”
Curtis, a special qualifier to the event, is looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead with the possibility of two matches Friday.
“Going into the tournament, I knew I would not be the best one there, but wanted to make it a good match against everyone I face,” Curtis said.
“I was doing homecoming stuff decorating the hallways when I found out I’d get the chance to compete at state. I was going around hugging everyone and giving them high fives. My team and everyone at the school was so supportive during today’s match. Happy that they all came.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.