MILWAUKEE — Jefferson sophomore Ayianna Johnson is attempting to master the rotational spin technique in both the shot put and the discus. It’s tougher to learn than the glide move, but should yield big results down the road.
“I wouldn’t say she has mastered it yet,” former Jefferson throwing coach and current proud uncle Nick Skretta said.
Still, there’s plenty of time for Johnson to learn and a whole lot of up side to work with.
Johnson won the girls shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 10 inches and the discus at 123-8 to lead the Eagles to a third place finish at the Carleton Sitz Invitational on Saturday afternoon at Wisconsin Lutheran High School.
The discus throw represents a season best for Johnson, but this was actually an off day for her in the shot put. In just a handful of meets this season, Johnson has thrown over 40 feet with regularity. It’s the kind of distance one can expect from a Division 2 state medalist.
One reason she might not have been as explosive as usual — she had played in two AAU basketball games earlier in the day. So while she was certainly tired enough to want to sit on the powdered chalk bucket while waiting between throws, her uncle told Jefferson senior Noah Schultz to inform her that she hadn’t earned the privilege yet.
“The school record is 42-3,” Skretta said. “When she throws that, she can sit on the bucket.”
Jefferson’s girls also got second place finishes from the 800 relay team of seniors Ainsley Howard and Josie Peterson, freshman Grace Behm and Johnson (1:55.42) and 3,200 relay team of seniors Ahna Kammer, Nora Wichman, Emily Hollenberger and Makenzie Hottinger (10:59.99) as well as Hottinger in the 3,200 (13:08.10). Wichman took third in the 400 (1:06.90), as did Howard in the pole vault (8-6).
Jefferson’s boys placed fourth.
Junior Brady Gotto won the 100 meter dash in 11.24 seconds and the 200 in 22.73. Senior Taylor Phillips won the 300 hurdles in 41.11. Junior Sawyer Thorp opened up a big lead on the opening lap and dusted the field in the 800 meter run with a winning time of 1:57.10. The Eagles also won the 1,600 relay in 3:30.77.
Placing second for the Eagles were Phillips in the 110 hurdles (16.51), Schultz in the shot put (44-2 1/2), senior Nathan Thorp in the discus (123-6) and junior Jesse Heller in the long jump (20-8 1/2).
“We had an outstanding showing,” Jefferson track and field coach Doug Siegert said.
“We have always enjoyed going against great competition and we saw some great performances at Wisconsin Lutheran. Brady Gotto, Taylor Phillips, and Sawyer Thorp all had great days for us. Those three along with junior Nick Hottinger ran one of the most exciting 4x4 races we have been a part of.
“Jesse Heller is coming on strong as a great competitor in the Long jump. Makenzie Hottinger continued to run well after a great cross country season. We also have Ayianna Johnson throwing well and a part of a relay. Ayianna Johnson won both shot and disc, We are all excited about what she can do for our team.”
Wisconsin Lutheran won the boys title with 153 points, with Lakeside Lutheran finished a close second with 150.
Senior Cameron Schmidt won the 110 high hurdles in 15.89 and placed second in the 300 hurdles (41.44). Sophomore Ben Buxa won the shot put (47-2 3/4) and placed third in the discus (122-2).
Junior Kyle Main took second in the 100 (11.45) and 400 (50.84) while placing third in the 200 (22.91). Freshman Karsten Grundahl took second in the 1,600 (4:40.55). In the 3,200, freshman Cameron Weiland placed second in 10:17.55 while freshman Mark Garcia was third in 10:20.13.
Senior Seth Veers finished third in the 110 hurdles (16.65). The Warriors placed second in the 800 relay (juniors Jameson Schmidt and Caleb Andrews, sophomore Jay Yahnke and junior Spencer Sturgill) in 1:35.94 and third in the 1,600 relay (junior Aaron Fritz, sophomore Ethan Schuetz, Schmidt and freshman Alex Reinke) in 3:42.12.
Lakeside’s girls finished fourth.
Junior Mya Hemling won the 400 in 1:04.27. Senior Grace Seim was second in the high jump (4-10) and third in the 100 hurdles (17.87). Sophomore Marissa Duddeck took second in the long jump (15-10 1/4). Freshman Paige Krahn was third in the 3,200 in 13:13.30.
The 1,600 relay team of sophomore Madelyn Vanderhoff, Minning, senior Evelyn Schauer and Hemling took third in 4:32.52.
Team scores — boys: Wisconsin Lutheran 153; Lakeside Lutheran 150; Milwaukee Marquette 101.5; Jefferson 89.5; Whitefish Bay 56.5; West Allis Hale 54; Brown Deer 21.5; Milwaukee Pius XI 20.
Team scores — girls: Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 217.5; Whitefish Bay 152; Jefferson 86; Lakeside Lutheran 84; West Allis Hale 61.5; Milwaukee Pius XI 50; Brown Deer 23.
