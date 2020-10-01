PORTAGE — Junior Jacob Narkis and freshman Owen Backus each scored a pair of goals to lead Watertown’s boys soccer team to a 6-1 victory over Portage on Thursday.
The two teams played to a 1-1 draw in the season opener at WHS last month. In the rematch, the Goslings scored four times in the first half to take control.
“We played the game we wanted to play tonight,” Watertown boys soccer Clayton Kratzer said. “We wanted to play our level and our style regardless of our opponent. We’re excited to have established a style and a level and we want to continue executing the plan for every match. We controlled the first half and started creating scoring opportunities from the starting whistle.”
Narkis scored in the 12th minute with a nice header goal off a free kick placed perfectly in the box by senior Ethan Kratzer. Narkis found his second goal unassisted at 27 minutes. In the 29th minute, Backus was taken down in the box and awarded a penalty kick that he drilled past the Portage goalkeeper. In the 37th minute, senior Alex Bergman send a great left cross to junior Nathan Pfeifer to finish in the back of the net to put the Goslings up 4-0.
Watertown held Portage to zero shots for 44 and a half minutes and then let the Warriors get a shot off right before half that found the net.
“This is the fourth match this season that we allowed a goal minutes or seconds before the half,” coach Kratzer said. “It’s frustrating, but this one happened because we were playing too high and being too aggressive. It just comes back to being a little smarter when we have a lead. I know the guys were just amped up and wanting to spread the goals.”
Watertown opened the second half with a quick goal at 49’ when Backus finished a little dish pass right in front of goal from senior Luis Guadalupe.
“Luis could have take the shot himself and likely would have had no problem as close as he was, but he was unselfish and played a nice little pass to Backus,” coach Kratzer said.
In the 73rd minute, Bergman was taken down during a run into the box setting up a PK for Kratzer to bury in the back of the goal and complete the scoring for Watertown.
“We really controlled this match and did what we set out to do,” coach Kratzer said. “We set up a lot of creative scoring opportunities and put more of them in the back of the net tonight. We also played very solidly defensively and held Portage to just two shots on goal total. Our defensive line of seniors Kratzer, Kolten Blome and Aiden McCarthy, and junior Matthew Bushkie really held down the fort and played the ball nicely from the back to start each attack.
The Goslings host Baraboo Tuesday.
“We want to capitalize on more of our chances than we did the first time we played them,” coach Kratzer said. “We played them to a very tight 3-2 loss and we know we can take it to them for Tuesday and get the win in the rematch. We’re going to continue to play at our level and set the tone.”
WATERTOWN 6, PORTAGE 1
Watertown 4 2 — 6
Portage 1 0 — 1
W — Narkis (Kratzer) – 15:00
W — Narkis 27:00
W — Backus 29:00
W — Pfeifer (Bergman) 37:00
P — Brockley 45:00
W — Backus (Guadalupe) 49:00
W — Kratzer 73:00
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.