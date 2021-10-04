Jefferson/Cambridge placed third while Watertown’s blue team took fourth at the Watertown Invitational on Saturday at the Riverside Middle School pool.
The EagleJays finished with 326 points.
Zoey Rank won the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes. 14.6 seconds and added a third place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.30) to lead the EagleJays.
Jefferson/Cambridge’s 200 medley relay team of Jordyn Davis, Zoey Rank, Emma Riedl and Jada Rank placed third in 1:57.81. The 200 freestyle team of Alexandria Ostopowicz, Riedl, Davis and Zoey Rank took third in 1:47.28. Davis placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:02.96) and third in the 100 backstroke (1:02.98). Riedl placed fourth in the 50 freestyle (26.59). Jade Rank was fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:58.66).
The 400 freestyle relay team of Jada Rank, Emma Gehring, Ostopowicz and Riedl finished sixth in 4:16.04.
Watertown’s blue team score 269 points.
Rae Heier took third in the 200 freestyle in 2:09.78.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Hailey Mauel, Raigan Good, Maura Prochaska and Heier finished fifth in 1:53.63.
The 200 medley relay team of Good, Addie Schuch, Prochaska and Caty Kaczmarek took sixth in 2:07.96.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Mauel, Olesya Kazina, Kaczmarek and Heier placed fifth in 4:14.29.
Team scores: Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial 601, Greendale 455, Greenfield/Pius 371, Jefferson-Cambridge 326, Watertown blue 269, Beaver Dam 60, Watertown blue 2
