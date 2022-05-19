FORT ATKINSON — Watertown’s boys track and field team placed second while the girls finished fifth at the Badger East Conference meet on Tuesday.
Both the boys and girls team improved three places from last year's conference meet. The second place finish for the boys team was the highest finish at the outdoor conference meet since 1996.
"The team competed with outstanding effort throughout the night,” Watertown track and field coach Chris Mertens said. "That was reflected in 24 PRs and five new additions to our school top ten lists. It was fun to see the excitement build through the meet as the boys realized that we were close to winning the meet."
Jaret Boehm won the boys discus with a throw of 160 feet, 8 inches.
The throw moves Boehm up to No. 2 on the school’s top ten list.
"Jaret's throw in the discus was a line drive that just kept going and going,” Mertens said. "His consistency over 150 feet that is exciting to see."
Ben Gifford won the boys 110 high hurdles in 15.33 seconds. Gifford later took third in the 300 hurdles in 44.22.
“Ben is improving in the 110-meter high hurdles by significant amounts,” Mertens said. "It is an amazing transformation from an athlete that did not want to sprint the high hurdles last year to become a conference champion. Ben has improved by more than one second in the past three weeks."
Watertown’s boys 800 relay team of Christian Rhodes, Zachary Scher, Adam Eckert and Nicholas Grover took second in 1:36.05.
The 400 relay team of Scher, James Babbs, Grover and Brandon Glaznap took second in 44.76.
"The 400- and 800-meter relays show our depth of our sprint squad,” Mertens said. "The ability of our relays to earn second place finishes is a testament to the improvements that they have made in their technique this season."
Caden Maas hit a huge PR with his second place throw of 54- 1/4 in the shot put. Fort Atkinson’s Drew Evans had the winning throw of 55-2. Boehm was fourth (48-2 1/4).
Maas moved up to No. 4 on the Top Ten list.
"Caden's technique is improving as he continues to learn his lower body in the shot put,” Mertens said. "The results speak for themselves as he threw a nearly three-foot PR."
Eric Chairez was one of four high jumpers to clear 5-8 and placed second on tiereaker criterion.
"Eric's second place in the high jump was a pleasant surprise,” Mertens said. "Not seeded to finish second going into the meet, Eric did a great job focusing on his technique and jumped well, nearly clearing 5-10.
Glaznap had the top preliminary heat time of 11.21 seconds in the 100 meter dash. In the finals, he placed third in 11.39. Glaznap also took third in the 200 in 23.5. His heat time moved him up to No. 2 on the Top Ten list.
"We asked a lot of Brandon in this meet as he sprinted in the trials and finals of the 100 and 200 meters along with anchoring our 4x100-meter relay,” Mertens said. "He handled it very well and showed that he is one of the best sprinters in the conference."
Babbs was fourth in the boys long jump (19-1 1/4).
Watetown’s girls scored 65 points.
Quinn’s throw in the discus moved her to fifth on the Top Ten list.
"Riley repeated as a conference champion in the shot put and discus,” Mertens said. "Discus has been a bit of a challenge for her this season, but Riley keeps working on her technique and unleashed a 22-foot season best and nearly a five-foot PR.”
Megan Doherty took second in the shot put with a personal best 35-8 1/2.
“Megan continues her improvement in the throws, setting a new PR in both shot put and discus,” Mertens said.
Addison Mass took third in the triple jump (33-11).
She moved to No. 8 on the Top Ten list.
"Addison did a wonderful job in the triple jump as she jumped over one foot further than her previous PR and she was still behind the board,” Mertens said. "If we can get her on the board, Addison could go significantly further."
Ella Faltersack placed fourth in the pole vault (8-6).
"Our coaches are very proud of how both teams competed,” Mertens said. "They took advantage of the opportunities in front of them and ran, jumped, and threw to the very best of their abilities. That is all that we can ask of them."
Watertown hosts the WIAA Regional Championships on Monday. Field events begin at 4 p.m. and running events begin at 4:45 pm.
BADGER EAST CONFERENCE MEET
At Fort Atkinson
BOYS
Team scores—Waunakee 124.3; Watertown 117.3; DeForest 105; Monona Grove 93; Fort Atkinson 85; Stoughton 82; Milton 77.3; Beaver Dam 17.
100-meter dash—1, Harman, S, :11.34. 200—1, Regnier, Wk, :22.92. 400—1, Regnier, Wk, :49.87. 800—1, Zywicki, S, 2:05.19. 1,600—1, Zywicki, S, 4:41.59. 3,200—1, Stricker, FA, 10:01.72
110 hurdles—1, Gifford, W, :15.33. 300 hurdles—1, Regnier, Wk, :40.91.
400 relay—1, Monona Grove, :44.24. 800 relay—1, DeForest, 1:34.58 1,600 relay—1, DeForest, 3:38.50. 3,200 relay—1, Fort Atkinson, 8:37.46.
Pole vault—1, Bauer, D, 11-6. High jump—1, Jenson, Mil, 5-10. Long jump—1, Mitchell, Mil, 19-7 ½. Triple jump—1, Regnier, Wk, 43-7.
Shot put—1, Evans, FA, 55-2. Discus—1, Boehm, W, 160-8.
GIRLS
Team scores—Waunakee 160; DeForest 141; Stoughton 100; Monona Grove 85; Watertown 65; Milton 56; Fort Atkinson 55; Beaver Dam 38.
Winners
100-meter dash—1, Groleau, S, :12.62. 200—1, Groleau, S, :26.57. 400—1, Pickhardt, D, :59.95. 800—1, Babcock, MG, 2:15.64. 1,600—1, Branchaw, Wk, 5:18.06. 3,200—1, Branchaw, Wk, 11:36.71.
100 hurdles—1, Szepieniec, D, :14.87. 300 hurdles—1, Szepieniec, D, :46.20.
400 relay—1, Stoughton, :51.01. 800 relay—1, Waunakee, 1:52.43 1,600 relay—1, Waunakee, 4:15.94. 3,200 relay—1, Monona Grove, 9:38.70.
Pole vault—1, Westra, BD, 9-6. High jump—1, Cook, Wk, 5-2. Long jump—1, Szepieniec, D, 17-10½. Triple jump—1, Szepieniec, D, 36-3¼.
Shot put—1, Quinn, W, 41-5¼. Discus—1, Quinn, W, 129-4.
