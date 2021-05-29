WAUPUN — Damon Lee won his second start of the week and got just enough support as Watertown beat Westosha Central 2-0 in the second game of the Waupun tournament on Saturday morning.
Watertown (8-7) put together a two-run rally in the bottom of the third inning. Evan Sellnow reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on Brady Martin’s RBI double to center. Ayden Schauer drove in Martin with an RBI double to right.
Lee threw the full 100 pitches and came within one out of a second straight complete game. He allowed just one hit and walked three while striking out eight. Steven Gates walked the first batter he faced in relief, but got the next one to ground out to end it.
WATERTOWN 2, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0
Westosha 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Watertown 002 000 X — 2 5 0
WP: Lee
LP: Conyers
Westosha (ab-r-h-rbi) — Roberts 2-0-0-0, Kearby 3-0-1-0, Argersinger 3-0-0-0, Mulhollon 3-0-0-0, Switalski 2-0-0-0, Kerkman 2-0-0-0, Greco 2-0-0-0, Dahms 3-0-0-0, Veium 2-0-0-0 Totals 22-0-1-0
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Kehl 3-0-1-0, Sellnow 3-1-1-0, Martin 3-1-1-1, Schauer 3-0-1-1, Walter 3-0-1-0, Clifford 2-0-0-0, Dominguez 3-0-0-0, Gates 2-0-0-0, Lehman 2-0-0-0 Totals 24-2-5-2
2B — Wa (Martin, Schauer)
Pitching — HO: Conyers (We) 5 in 6, Lee (Wa) 1 in 6.2, Gates (Wa) 0 in 0.1. R: Conyers (We) 2, Lee (Wa) 0, Gates (Wa) 0. SO: Conyers (We) 8, Lee (Wa) 8, Gates (Wa) 0. BB: Conyers (We) 1, Lee (Wa) 3, Gates (Wa) 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.