CAMBRIDGE — Adrianne Bader and Jenna Hodgson each scored nine points to lead Dodgeland’s girls basketball team in a 54-39 loss to Cambridge on Tuesday.
Dodgeland (3-6) hosts Central Wisconsin Christian on Tuesday.
CAMBRIDGE 54, DODGELAND 39
Dodgeland 17 27 — 39
Cambridge 24 30 — 54
DODGELAND (fg ft-fta pts) — Blome 2 0-3 4; Schreier 1 1-2 3; Peplinski
1 2-4 4; Knueppel 1 0-3 3; Cramer 3 0-2 7; Hodgson 3 3-4 9; Bader 4
1-2 9. Totals 15 7-18 39.
CAMBRIDGE — Roidt 4 5-7 13; Holzhueter 5 5-5 15; Stenklyft 1 1-2 4;
Schmude 4 5-6 13; Davis 1 0-0 3; Freeland 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 16-20 54.
3-point goals: D 3 (Cramer 2, Knueppel 1); Cam 2 (Stenklyft 1, Davis
1). Total fouls: D 17; Cam 17. Fouled out: Bader.
