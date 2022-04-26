JEFFERSON — The Jefferson baseball team pushed its win streak to four games with a 10-0 Rock Valley victory over Brodhead/Juda at Fischer Field on Monday.

The Eagles (9-3, 9-1 RVC) jumped on the board with two first-inning runs, providing starter Tyler Fredrick all the run support he would need. Fredrick struck out six over five innings of two-hit ball, walking none, to earn the decision while throwing 56 pitches to go the distance.

Jefferson turned a 6-4-3 double play in the top of the first. The Eagles then loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the frame. Drew Peterson plated Aidan Kammer, who singled to leadoff the inning and was 2-for-2, on a fielder’s choice. Tanner Pinnow followed with a ground ball that scored Tyler Butina, who was 2-for-3 with a double, five RBIs and two runs scored.

Evan Neitzel led off the fourth with a single and scored to make it 3-0. Butina then produced a three-run double and Peterson drove home a run with a single to extend the lead to 7-0. Butina plated a pair in the fifth with a single to enact the 10-run rule.

Brodhead/Juda’s Cayton Elliott allowed five earned on four hits in 3 1/3 innings, walking four, to take the loss. The Cardinals, who were swept in the season series, managed just two singles.

The Eagles host Clinton today at 4:45 p.m.

JEFFERSON 10, BRODHEAD/JUDA 0 (5)

Brodhead 000 00 — 0 2 1

Jefferson 200 62 — 10 9 2

Leading hitters — J: Tyler Butina 2x3 (2B, 5 RBI), Aidan Kammer 2x2.

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—B: Cayton Elliot (L, 3.1-4-5-5-1-4), Kohen Sawle (1-4-5-4-1-2), Cullen Walker (0-1-0-0-0-0) J: Tyler Fredrick (W, 5-2-0-0-6-0).

Recommended for you

Load comments