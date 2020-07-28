HUSTISFORD — Everybody hit, everybody ran (slowly in the high heat) and everybody scored.
All nine batters recorded at least one hit and scored at least one run in Hustisford’s 19-2 Rock River League Northern Division win over the Saukville Saints on Sunday at Firemen’s Park.
Saukville (1-6 RRL) scored twice in the top of the third inning off Astros starter Austin Massey, but Husty responded with eight runs on nine hits in the bottom of the frame and followed up with 11 more unanswered runs over the next two innings to win in seven.
Aaron Roeseler, Sam Roeseler and Carson Rosine each had three hits.
Tanner Galeazzi, Jami Kaul, Tim Moon, Derek Pieper and John Ellenberger each had two and Hunter Nehls had one.
Pieper led the team in RBIs with five including a three-run home run in the sixth inning.
Rosine drove in four. Aaron Roeseler, Galeazzi and Ellenberger each drove in two.
Massey earned the decision, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits with one strikeout and no walks over five innings. Cal Krafchek finished up with two innings of scoreless relief, allowing three hits with four strikeouts and one walk over two innings.
Hustisford hosts Oakfield on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
HUSTISFORD 19,
SAUKVILLE 2
Saukville 000 200 0 — 2 9 1
Hustisford 000 829 X — 19 20 1
WP: Massey
LP: Franzen
Saukville (ab-r-h-rbi) — Dichmann 4-0-0-0, Ma. Prueler 3-0-0-0, Kleist 4-0-1-0, Devenport 4-1-1-0, Planeero 3-0-1-0, Mi. Prueler 4-0-2-1, Mueller 3-1-2-0, D’Angelo 3-0-1-0, Hartwick 3-0-1-0 Totals 31-2-9-1
Hustisford (ab-r-h-rbi) — A. Roeseler 4-2-3-2, S. Roeseler 5-2-3-1, Galeazzi 4-3-2-2, Kaul 5-1-2-1, Moon 5-2-2-1, Pieper 4-2-2-5, Nehls 2-3-1-1, Rosine 5-3-3-4, Ellenberger 4-1-2-2 Totals 38-19-20-19
2B — S (Devenport)
Pitching — HO: Franzen (S) 9 in 3, Kleist (S) 10 in 2.1, Devenport (S) 1 in 0.2, Massey (H) 7 in 5, Krafcheck (H) 3 in 2. R: Franzen (S) 8, Kleist (S) 10, Devenport (S) 1, Massey (H) 2, Krafcheck (H) 0. SO: Franzen (S) 0, Kleist (S) 2, Devenport (S) 0 , Massey (H) 1, Krafcheck (H) 4. BB: Franzen (S) 0, Kleist (S) 2, Devenport (S) 3, Massey (H) 0, Krafcheck (H) 1
