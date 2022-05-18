OREGON — Cambridge turned an eight-stroke deficit into an eight-stroke victory with stellar play on the back nine, shooting 321 as a team at the Capitol Conference tournament on Tuesday at The Legend at Bergamont Golf Course.
Cambridge junior Nick Buckman earned conference player-of-the-year honors, taking first place with a score of 77. Buckman shot two-under par on the back nine. Freshman Kian Bystol-Flores finished in second with a 78, shooting two-over par on the back nine, for the Blue Jays, who finished eight strokes clear of Lodi to overtake the Blue Devils for the league overall championship.
Lakeside Lutheran shot 367, placing sixth. Junior Brandon Kreutz and senior Bear Deavers both shot 85, sophomore Noah Weidner shot 97 and one of the rounds of 100 recorded by sophomore Cooper Jensen and senior Will Popp rounded out the team’s score.
Luther Prep’s boys golf team placed seventh with an 18-hole score of 378 at the Capitol Conference meet held Tuesday at The Legend at Bergamont.
Ethan Schmidt shot 88, Malachi Neumann shot 91, Sam DeBruin shot 99, Noah Bickelhaupt shot 100 and Titus Doletzsky shot 102 for the Phoenix, who finished seventh overall in the final conference standings.
“Playing at The Legend at Bergamont is such a fun course to end conference play on,” Luther Prep boys golf coach Alison Lindemann said. “Ethan and Malachi had very solid rounds of 88 and 91, and otherwise, even with some higher scores, I saw a lot of great golf today. The guys had fun.
“Titus had two very nice birdies and sunk a 50 foot putt for par towards the end. Overall, it was a great season with great senior leadership that we will miss, but we look forward to bringing back two of our low scorers in Sam and Ethan for next season.”
For Lake Mills, which shot 414 to finish eighth, junior Mason Levake shot 98, senior Mathew Nelson shot 101, senior Lukas Kleinfeldt shot 103 and junior Claudia Curtis shot 112.
Team scores: Cambridge 321, Lodi 329, Columbus 354, New Glarus 356, Monticello 365, Lakeside Lutheran 367, Luther Prep 378, Lake Mills 414, Wisconsin Heights 489.
Warriors fifth, Phoenix seventh at Monroe CC
MONROE — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys golf team placed fifth at the season’s final Capitol Conference mini meet contested at Monroe Country Club on Monday.
Cooper Jensen led the Warriors, who shot 179, with a round of 43. Brandon Kreutz (44), Bear Deavers (46) and Will Popp (46) also scored.
Luther Prep shot 197, finishing seventh.
Sam DeBruin (44), Ethan Schmidt (49), Noah Bickelhaupt (52) and Micah Boggs (52) scored for the Phoenix. Ben Fix (53) turned in the team’s fifth score.
“Lightning fast greens made the short game a bit trickier today, resulting in some higher scores,” Luther Prep boys golf coach Alison Lindemann said. “Sam once again had a very nice round of 44. It was nice to bring some of the younger guys today to give them a taste of varsity next year.”
Lake Mills shot 215 to take ninth. Mason Levake led the L-Cats with a round of 48, Lukas Kleinfeldt and Mathew Nelson both shot 54s and Kevin Williams shot 59.
Team scores: Lodi 160, Cambridge 166, Monticello/Belleville 178, New Glarus 178, Lakeside Lutheran 179, Columbus 188, Luther Prep 197, Wisconsin Heights 202, Lake Mills 215.
