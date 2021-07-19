Jake Fischer
Watertown's Jake Fischer hits an RBI double during a Rock River League baseball game against Helenville at Washington Park on Sunday. Helenville won 14-6.

 Kevin Wilson

The Helenville Rebels completed a season sweep over the Watertown Cardinals with a 14-6 win at Washington Park on Sunday.

Dante Heard was 4-for-4 and Casey Palm added three hits for Helenville. Josh Schoonover pitched five innings and earned the decision. Jason Fry finished up in relief.

Malachi Roeseler had three hits out of the leadoff spot for Watertown. Logan Richart added two hits for the Cardinals. Derek Rowedder started for Watertown and took the loss.

HELENVILLE 14, WATERTOWN 6

Helenville 103 042 130 — 14 13 2

Watertown 011 120 100 — 6 8 2

WP: Schoonover

LP: Rowedder

Helenville (ab-r-h-rbi) — Draeger 2-3-0-0, Ernest 6-1-1-1, Palm 6-3-3-2, Fry 4-3-1-1, Schoonover 5-1-2-2, Heard 4-1-4-1, Kostroski 5-1-1-0, O’Brien 4-1-1-2, Seeber 3-0-0-0, Comfort 1-0-0-0 Totals 40-14-13-9

Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — M. Roeseler 6-1-3-0, Schramm 4-0-1-1, Fischer 4-0-1-1, Treichel 3-1-1-1, I. Roeseler 1-0-0-0, Rowedder 5-1-0-0, New Player 3-1-0-0, Dominguez 3-1-0-1, Richart 4-0-2-1, New Player 2-1-0-1 Totals 35-68-6

2B — H (Palm 2, Schoonover 1, Heard 2, O’Brien 1, W (Fischer 1)

Pitching — HO: Schoonover (H) 4 in 5, Fry (H) 4 in 4, Rowedder (W) 9 in 4.2, Schramm (W) 4 in 2.2, Fischer (W) 0 in 1.2. R: Schoonover (H) 5, Fry (H) 1, Rowedder (W) 8, Schramm (W) 6, Fischer (W) 0. SO: Schoonover (H) 3, Fry (H) 3, Rowedder (W) 6, Schramm (W) 3, Fischer (W) 3. BB: Schoonover (H) 7, Fry (H) 0, Rowedder (W) 4, Schramm (W) 3, Fischer (W) 0.

