BROOKFIELD — Senior running back Simon Lupton rushed for two touchdowns and caught a scoring pass for Brookfield East in a 35-7 win over Watertown’s football team in the season opener on Friday.
Brookfield East led 7-0 after one quarter on Lupton’s 34-yard TD catch. The Spartans scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to break the game open. Junior quarterback Matthew Schmainda scored on a 2-yard run, Lupton scored from 3 yards out and senior defensive back Joe Wilde had an 18-yard interception return.
Lupton made it 35-0 in the third quarter with a 5-yard scoring run. He finished with 13 carries for 96 yards and caught three passes for 90 yards. Schmainda led the ground attack with 13 carries for 106 yards and threw for 105 yards.
Watertown scored in the fourth quarter on sophomore quarterback Reece Kamrath’s 6-yard scoring scramble.
Starting senior quarterback Caleb Huff threw for 95 yards. Senior receiver Ollie Meyers had three catches for 93 yards. Watertown’s defense was led by Christian Rhodes and Sean Kelliher with seven tackles each. Nathan Kehl and Huff each added five tackles.
Watertown hosts Reedsburg next Friday.
BROOKFIELD EAST 35, WATERTOWN 7
Watertown 0 0 0 7 — 7
Brookfield East 7 21 7 0 — 35
BE — Lupton 34 pass from Schmainda (Lupton kick)
BE — Schmainda 2 run (Lupton kick)
BE — Lupton 3 run (Lupton kick)
BE — Wilde 18 interception return (Lipton kick)
BE — Lupton 5 run (Lupton kick)
W — Kamrath 6 run (Huff kick)
First downs — W 7, B 16. By rush: W 1, G 11. By pass: W 6, B 5. By penalty: W 0, B 0. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) W 15-35, B 40-283. Passing Yards — W 148, G 105. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) W 8-29-1, B 6-13-2. Total yards — W 183, B 388 Fumbles-lost — W 0-0, B 2-0. Penalties W 5-20, B 3-40
Individual Leaders — Rushing: W, Walter 10-23 B, Schmainda 13-106, Lupton 13-96. Passing: W: Huff 5-18-95, Kamrath 3-11-53, B Schmainda 6-13-105. Receiving: W Meyers 3-93, B Lupton 3-90
