LAKE MILLS -- Junior guard Jenna Shadoski registered a game-high 17 points and Lakeside Lutheran's girls basketball team beat visiting Stoughton 59-46 on Saturday for its third straight victory.
The Warriors (4-1) hit nine 3-pointers and shot 38 percent from beyond the arc as a team. Junior guard Ava Heckmann scored all 12 of her points from 3-point range, senior forward Claire Liddicoat also chipped in 12 while junior guard Marin Riesen contributed 10. Shadoski went 8-for-10 at the line, had seven rebounds and a steal.
"We put together a good defensive effort against a good dribble-drive team," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "Ava Loftus is a threat to drive, to step back and take the 3 from almost anywhere on the court. She is a playmaker. They have good athletes at all five positions at all times.
"We hit some well-timed 3s in both halves when we seemed to hit a scoring drought. Our defensive effort in the second half was what we needed. Again, our energy and enthusiasm on the bench and for each other are outstanding."
Senior guard Ava Loftus had 16 points to lead the Vikings (4-2) and senior forward Annie Tangeman added 14.
"Stoughton is a tough team and well-coached," Asmus said. "I have a lot of respect for Coach Brad Pickett and his program. To my knowledge, this is the first time that we've beat Stoughton since I've been here.
"We praise God for all things."
Lakeside hosts River Valley on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
