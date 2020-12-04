WATERLOO - Alyssa Baumann and Sophia Schneider combined for 25 points and led 10 players in scoring as part of a 65-23 victory over Johnson Creek on Friday.
Baumann scored 13 points and added eight rebounds for the Pirates, who led 40-16 at halftime. Schneider added 12 points. Joslyn Wolff paced Waterloo on the boards with 14 rebounds and added six points. Skyler Powers added nine points. Julia Asik added eight points, four rebounds and three steals. Ava Jaehnke led the Pirates in steals with four while Maddie Webster added three.
Johnson Creek was led by Lexi Swanson with a game-high 18 points.
WATERLOO 65, JOHNSON CREEK 23
Johnson Creek 16 7 -- 23
Waterloo 40 25 -- 65
Johnson Creek (fg ft tp) - Whitehouse 1 0-0 2, Budig 0 1-4 1, Swanson 5 6-8 18, Rue 1 0-0 2, Walk 0 0-4 0 Totals 7 7-16 23
Waterloo (fg ft tp) - Schneider 5 2-2 12, Webster 2 0-1 4, Zimbric 0 1-2 1, Powers 3 1-2 9, Jaehnke 1 1-2 3, Asik 4 0-0 8, Blundell 1 0-0 2, Huebner 3 1-3 7, Wolff 3 0-0 6, Baumann 6 1-3 13 Totals 28 7-15 65
Three-point goals - JC (Swanson 2), W (Powers 2)
Total fouls - JC 14, W 16
