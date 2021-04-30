McFARLAND — Tyler Butina pitched a three-hit shutout to lead Jefferson to a Rock Valley Conference victory over host McFarland on Thursday.

Butina allowed three hits in seven innings, while also striking out 11 batters. He also homered at the plate in the victory.

The Eagles had three multi-hit performances with Butina, Eli Hoffman and Tyler Danielson all collecting a pair of hits.

Jefferson added five runs after a one-run first to build a comfortable lead early.

JEFFERSON 9, McFARLAND 0

Jefferson 1 5 1 0 2 0 0 — 9 10 0

McFarland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 1

Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Butina (W) 7-3-0-0-11. MF: Amrhein 3-9-6-0-1.

Leading hitters — J: Butina 2x4 (HR, 2B), E. Hoffman 2x3 (2x2B), Danielson 2x2 (2B), Devine 2B. MF: Amrhein 2B.

