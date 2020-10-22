LAKE MILLS — The third-seeded Lakeside Lutheran soccer team defeated sixth-seeded Richland Center 5-0 in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at LLHS on Thursday.
Junior forward Kyle Main and sophomore Ethan Schuetz each scored twice for Lakeside.
“The rain let up just enough for us to get our first playoff game in,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. “The game was very even for the first twenty-five minutes until Kyle Main was able to take on the last defender and put one past the keeper.
“From there, our play steadily improved until we had control over most of the second half. Our midfield was more actively looking to switch the field and connect passes. Ethan Schuetz had a breakout game putting away a mishandled ball by the keeper and then finishing another cross in the second half.”
The Warriors (6-5-1) advance to Saturday’s regional final against Luther Prep (7-5-1).
“Tyler Gresens really stepped up in the holding mid position with great touches and improved distribution. Kyle Main continued to anchor the offense with two goals and two assists. Defenders Carter Roekle, Graham Hatcher, Elijah Wohling and Jackson Milbrath were able to play a clean game overall, removing some pressure off keeper Ryan Punzel. Finally, Milbrath snuck in a goal late in the game off a cross from Dominic Schleef.
“We hope to ride this improvement and confidence into the next playoff game at Luther Prep, where we face off against them for the third time this season. Prep has come away with the win both times with each game being 2-1.”
Main scored in the 25th and 52nd minutes while Schuetz found the back of the net in the 44th and 53rd minutes. Milbrath scored in the 88th minute and Punzel made six saves.
Lakeside’s regional final at Luther Prep starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
LAKESIDE 5,
RICHLAND CENTER 0
Richland Center 0 0 — 0
Lakeside Lutheran 2 3 — 5
First half: LL — Main, 24:00; Schuetz (Main), 43:00. Second half: LL — Main, 51:00; Schuetz (Main), 52:00; Milbrath (Schleef), 87:00. Shots: RC 6; LL 17.
Saves: RC (Dickman) 12; LL (Punzel) 6.
