HARTFORD — Junior Miranda Firari qualified for sectional competition in four events and led Dodgeland’s girls track and field team to a second place finish at the Division 3 Living Word Lutheran regional at Hartford Union High School on Monday.
Firari won the pole vault at 11 feet, 3 inches, placed second in the 100 meter dash in 12.76 seconds and ran on two qualifying relay teams for the Trojans, who scored 91 points.
The 1,600 relay team of senior Ali Sugden, freshman Ava Raasch, sophomore Sayrah Benzing and Firari won in 4:18.54. The 800 relay team of Sudden, Raasch, freshman Avery Hafenstein and Firari took second in 1:54.49.
Dodgeland’s 3,200 relay team of Sayrah Benzing, freshman Syvana Benzing, freshman Hailey Bohnert and Raasch also advanced with a third place time of 11:14.25.
Junior Adrianne Bader made it through in both throwing events, winning the shot put (34-11) while placing third in the discus (92-8).
Also qualifying were Sayrah Benzing with a second place pole vault height of 8-3 and sophomore Tara Schaalma with a fourth place triple jump distance of 31-8 1/4.
Dodgeland’s boys placed seventh with 50 points.
Senior Evan Finger won the 800 in 2:00 and the 1,600 in 4:46.58.
The 1,600 relay team of sophomore Zakaree Reinwald, sophomore Logan Pickart, freshman Michael Milfred and Finger took third in 3:47.29.
Reinwald also placed second in the pole vault (10-6). Junior John Appenfeldt placed fourth in the shot put (38-1 1/2).
Hustisford’s boys scored 35 points at the meet. Senior Dylan Kuehl won the triple jump (43-7 1/2) and placed second in the long jump (19-6).
Hustisford’s girls scored 31 points. Junior Ari Hildebrandt placed second in the 400 in 1:03.56. Freshman Kayla Millikin placed third in 28.33.
Princeton hosts the sectional on Thursday. Field events start at 3:30 p.m. Running events begin at 4:15 p.m.
Team scores — girls: Ozaukee 110, Dodgeland 91, Living Word Lutheran 82 St. Mary’s Springs 79, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 78, Central Wisconsin Christian 75, Random Lake 65, Cedar Grove-Belgium 39, Hustisford 31, Horicon 23, Oakfield 14, Wayland 1
Team scores — boys: Winnebago Lutheran Academy 84, Living Word Lutheran 70, Wayland 67, Horicon 65, St. Mary’s Springs 64, Random Lake 58, Dodgeland 50, Ozaukee 40, Cedar Grove-Belgium 36, Hustisford 35, Oakfield 18
