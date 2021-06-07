JOHNSON CREEK — Lexi Swanson drove in four runs and Isabella Herman tossed a complete-game shoutout as the Bluejays earned a Trailways South home win on Saturday over Rio 15-0.
Swanson finished 2-for-3 at the plate, adding three runs in the win. Kaiyli Thompson also scored three times and collected two hits.
In the circle, Herman pitched four innings, giving up two hits and no runs. She also struck out eight batters.
Five Johnson Creek runs in the bottom of the fourth inning ended the game.
JOHNSON CREEK 15, RIO 0
Rio 000 0 — 0 2 4
Johnson Creek 361 5 — 15 11 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — JC: Herman 4-2-0-0-8.
Leading hitters — JC: Herman 2x3 (2B), Swanson 2x3 (2B), Thompson 2x3, Whitehouse 2x3 (2B), Fincutter 2x3 (2B).
