LAKE MILLS — Luther Prep’s volleyball team won a back-and-forth Capitol North match at Lake Mills 13-25, 25-21, 27-29, 26-24, 15-10 on Monday.
“This was such a fun match,” Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said. “Lake Mills is always one of the scrappiest teams we see each season and tonight was no exception. There were numerous long volleys and both teams played very well.
“Each game my girls improved on what they needed to and came out on fire in the fifth game. With no spectators except our JV team, we had to create our own energy.”
For the Phoenix (5-3), sophomore libero Anna Kieselhorst had 40 digs. Senior outside hitter Lauren Paulsen totaled 35 digs and 10 kills. Senior setter Grace Kieselhorst led the team with 12 kills, also tallying 19 assists and 22 digs.
Junior setter Andrea Bortulin led Luther Prep in assists (34) and aces (five) while also registering 22 digs and nine kills. Sophomore middle hitter Sam Fisch served two aces, had nine digs, seven kills and two blocks.
Senior middle hitter Mary Jule Ruehrdanz blocked three shots and had seven kills as the Phoenix snapped a three-game losing streak. Junior defensive specialist Ella Tomhave posted six kills and sophomore outside hitter Emma Bortulin produced five.
“The stats once again show that our team is well-balanced and that we win when everyone is contributing,” Nottling added. “I really hand it to our passing tonight. This was the best game defensively and it allowed us to stay in the close games. Coming off our tough five-game loss on Saturday against Lake Country Lutheran motivated these girls to finish with a win tonight and I am proud of them for accomplishing that goal.”
For Lake Mills (5-10), junior outside hitter Ava Belling had 12 kills and junior outside hitter Katie Borchert registered 10.
“It was a great match; my defense did a phenomenal job keeping things off the floor and really taking control,” Lake Mills volleyball coach Courtney Brock said. “At the net, we were consistent with our block and put the ball down when we needed it the most.
“Unfortunately, the little things got to us this match and we just couldn’t finish.”
Junior setter Sydney Lewellin led the team in assists (32) and aces (five). Junior defensive specialist Katelyn Kitsembel dug out 31 shots and Lewellin posted 25 digs.
Junior defensive specialist Olivia Karlen served four aces and senior middle blocker Katie Palmer had 4.5 blocks. Senior middle Kayla Will blocked three shot attempts.
The L-Cats play at Portage on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The Phoenix play at Wisconsin Lutheran on Friday at 6:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.