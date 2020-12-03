EAST TROY -- Seniors Teya Maas and Avalon Uecke each scored 13 points and junior Lily Gifford added 10 for Watertown's girls basketball team in a 59-42 win over East Troy on Thursday.
Watertown (1-1) led 33-20 at halftime with five scorers contributing. Uecke scored nine of her 13 points, Maas and freshman Drew Hinrichs each added seven and Gifford and senior point guard Aubrey Schmutzler each added five in the first half.
"We were able to have a limited amount of spectators, which is really nice," Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said.
"Everybody played good minutes and contributed, which was nice, especially with our fans there. That was one of the draws on getting this game on short notice. This was not a team we would normally schedule, but it worked out nicely.
"East Troy played pretty well and kept it close in the first half. Our kids stepped on the gas in the second half and pulled away. They made a push at the end, when we had kids playing different positions to get everybody minutes.
"We made five 3s in the first half, which was good to see. We're going to see some zones (when we host Lake Country Lutheran tonight at 6 p.m.). We were really balanced tonight. Teya and Avalon both scored 13 and Hinrich hit two 3s in the first half. Aubrey had a lot of steals and deflections. Lily had to play just about every defensive position, which she can do, and that really helps.
Watertown's varsity and junior varsity games against Lake Country Lutheran will be played at the same time.
"We'll have two games going on at one, no fans," Stollberg said. "I hope people will be able to watch our YouTube feed. Kids are just happy to play. Not everybody has that chance."
WATERTOWN 59, EAST TROY 42
Watertown 33 26 -- 59
East Troy 20 22 -- 42
Watertown (fg ft tp) - Meyers 1 0-0 2, Fredrick 2 0-0 4, Schmutzler 3 1-2 8, Gifford 4 0-0 10, Hafenstein 1 0-0 2, Hinrichs 2 1-1 7, Maas 6 1-2 13, Uecke 5 2-2 13. Totals 24 5-8 59.
East Troy (fg ft tp) - Pleuss 2 0-0 6, Aleckson 1 0-0 2, Scurek 5 2-3 12, Cherek 1 0-0 2, Nelson 4 2-3 12, Donegon 2 0-0 4, Grulig 1 0-0 2, Giobowski 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 4-10 42.
Three-point goals - W (Schmutzler 1, Gifford 2, Hinrichs 2, Uecke 1), ET (Pleuss 2, Nelson 2).
Total fouls - W 12, ET 11.
