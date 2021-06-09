FORT ATKINSON — Fort Atkinson struggled to get timely hits as Aiden Paxton pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings as the Luther Prep baseball team earned a 6-0 nonconference victory over the host Blackhawks Tuesday at Jones Park.
Fort Atkinson (7-16) finished with six hits and left seven runners on base in the shutout loss. Luther Prep (11-9) scored once in the second inning and continued over the momentum with a three-run third and never looked threatened from there on.
“We are trying to get prepared for the playoffs this week so I would have liked to see a little bit more energy from our guys, especially after the second inning,” Fort Atkinson head coach Andy Schwantes said. “They seemed to lose all the air. A lot of frustrating at-bats to watch, but I know the guys themselves were very frustrated at times.”
Paxton allowed six hits and four walks on the mound for Luther Prep, but managed to give up no runs in his win. He also struck out three batters. Jackson Heiman came in the last 1 2/3 innings to allow no hits or runs.
“We don’t have an overpowering pitcher,” Luther Prep head coach Pete Kiecker said. “We always try to drill into these kids, pitch to contact, let the defense work.
“I thought Aiden did a good job moving his fastball up and down, we’ve been working on that.”
Marcus Winkel drove in the first run in the top of the second inning when he singled in Heiman on a hard ground ball to right field.
“In that second inning we just started to put some hits together,” Kiecker said. “We were a little anxious early on. The second time through the order we found a way to get some good, hard hits on the ball.”
The Phoenix made it 4-0 in the top of the third when Heiman doubled on a line drive to Blackhawk right fielder James Vander Mause, scoring Elijah Shevey and Kyle Schupmann.
Joey Olson singled in Heiman to make it a three-run inning.
In the bottom of the fourth — for the second straight inning — the Blackhawks ended the inning by hitting into a double play.
Luther Prep extended the lead to 6-0 in the top of the fifth when Heiman scored on an error and then Winkel singled in Owen Ernest.
Ernest ended with a team-high three hits for the Phoenix. Heiman went 2-for-3 at the plate, driving in two runs while scoring three times.
For Fort Atkinson, Dane Brost had a big day at the plate with a perfect 3-for-3 performance. Jay Rueth connected on two hits in the loss.
Ryan Schoenherr pitched one inning for the Blackhawks, allowing no hits or runs.
The Phoenix drew the No. 3 seed in their WIAA Division 2 bracket and will host sixth-seeded Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in a regional quarterfinal.
LUTHER PREP 6,
FORT ATKINSON 0
Luther Pep 013 020 0 — 6 12 2
Fort Atkinson 000 000 0 — 0 6 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — LP: Paxton 5.1-6-0-4-3; FA: Kucken 3-6-4-4-4.
Leading hitters — LP: Shevey 2x4, Heiman 2x3 (2B), Ernest 3x4, Winkel 2x2; FA: Brost 3x3, Rueth 2x3.
