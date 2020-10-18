LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills volleyball team beat Marshall and fell to Sauk Prairie during a triangular at LMHS on Friday.
The L-Cats (8-13) defeated the Cardinals 25-21, 18-25, 15-9 and fell to the Eagles 12-25, 25-21, 16-18.
Junior outside hitter Ava Belling had 18 kills for the day. Junior setter Sydney Lewellin registered 36 assists, 30 digs and eight aces. Junior defensive specialist Katelyn Kitsembel totaled 29 digs. Junior middle hitter Gabby Hack and senior middle hitter Kayla Will each had 2.5 blocks.
Third-seeded Lake Mills begins the postseason at second-seeded Luther Prep in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Thursday at 7 p.m.
