HORICON — Dodgeland’s girls basketball team defeated Horicon 74-34 in the final Trailways East matchup of the year.

The Trojans move to 13-9 overall and 7-5 in conference and finished tied for third place in the league standings.

“Wissports picked us fifth in the preseason,” Dodgeland girls basketball coach Tim Shramek said. "We used that as motivation all season long. So proud of each and every one my girls.”

Up 40-28 at half, the Trojans came out with inspired defense and ran away with the game. Dodgeland only allowed six points in the second half.

“We came out with a purpose in the second half and that was to rebound first and then get out and fast break,” Shramek said. "We finished like we were on a mission. We are playing our best basketball at the right time of the season winning five of our last six games.”

Leading the way was Miranda Firari with 26 points and seven steals. Adrianne Bader added 19 points and eight rebounds.

Emma Carpenter grabbed rebounds and chipped in with five points.

Mallory Kohn added six points, four steals and four assists.

Ava Holtz added five points and four rebounds.

Dodgeland has a forfeit victory on this upcoming Tuesday night against Hope Christian in the opening round of regionals. The sixth-seeded Trojans will travel to face third-seeded Salam School on Friday, Feb. 25.

DODGELAND 74, HORICON 34

Dodgeland 40 34 — 74

Horicon 28 6 — 34

Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) — Schultz 1 0-0 2, Kohn 2 0-1 6, Holtz 2 0-0 5, Knueppel 0 1-4 1, Carpenter 1 3-4 5, Birrenkott 0 0-2 0, Firari 9 6-6 26, Kompsi 3 0-2 6, Bader 7 5-10 19, Roberts 2 0-0 4 Totals 27 14-29 74

Horicon (fg ft-fta tp) — Boeck 1 0-2 2, Kane 1 0-0 3, Condon 3 1-1 9, Heller 1 0-0 2, Livieri 2 0-0 4, Roggenbauer 1 2-2 5, Guetenberg 1 2-2 4, Reinwald 2 0-2 5 Totals 12 5-9 34

Three-point goals — D (Kohn, Holtz, Firari 2), H (Kane, Condon 2, Roggenbauer, Reinwald)

Total fouls — D 15, H 24

Fouled out — D (Firari)

