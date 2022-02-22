MILTON — Watertown’s gymnastics team placed fifth at the Badger Conference meet on Saturday with a 129.60 score.
Senior Meghan Hurtgen led the Goslings with a ninth place finish in all-around scoring with a 34.150. Freshman Sammy Knight tied for 17th (32.100). Senior Lauryn Olson was 20th (30.825).
The Goslings began the day on the balance beam and scored 29.025. Hurtgen led the team, placing 21st with a 7.775. Junior Aveline Jacob tied for 22nd with a 7.7. Knight was 27th (7.1). Olson was 36th (6.450). Ella Faltersack was 37th (6.350).
“We started on the balance beam in around one and we definitely did not have a great team day as a team but we rallied through the rest of the meet,” Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Wendt said. “Aveline Jacob was our shining star today with the only no fall beam routine. We are going to practice so many full sets this week so that the girls can do them in their sleep.”
Watertown competed next on the floor exercise and posted a 35.25 team score.
Hurtgen placed eighth with a 9.175. Knight tied for 11th with an 8.950. Olson tied for 14th with an 8.9. Paige Petig took 28th (8.225). Jacob was 33rd (8.025).
“We went to the floor exercise in round three and the girls definitely had a good attitude going into floor despite a bad beam day,” Wendt said. “We know that’s where they always shine, and they did not disappoint. Everyone had very clean floor routines today. (Assistant coach Tricia Helfer) and I were really proud of the way they showed off their skills and how they consistently worked on their form.”
The Goslings scored 32.525 as a team on the vault.
Knight led the team, placing 12th with an 8.3 score. Olson tied for 14th (8.225). Jacob and Hurtgen each scored 8.0 and tied for 24th. Junior Mikaylah Fessler tied for 30th (7.9).
“Round five was vault and again we were definitely just a little off on vault today, but the girls pushed through and did the best they could,” Wendt said.
Watertown finished up on the uneven bars with a 32.80 score.
Hurtgen placed second with a new personal best and school record score of 9.2. Petig was 17th (8.125). Fessler was 25th (7.725). Knight tied for 23rd (7.750). Olson tied for 30th (7.250).
“Our final round was round seven where the girls ended on the uneven bars and they had the best bar day they possibly could’ve had,” Wendt said. “Watertown has always struggled on the uneven bars as that’s always been our lowest scoring event and our goal this year is to change that. The girls have been great about being open to new ideas and suggestions to change some thing or clean something up and we are really impressed with how they have made adjustments.
“Today bars was our second highest event as we scored a team score of 32.8 and we are so proud of them all. Bars personal best scores today were Asia Topel, Claire Engle, Kirsten Wiedmeyer, Mikaylah Fessler, Lauryn Olson, Paige Petig, and Meghan Hurtgen.”
Hurtgen broke the previous school record of 9.0 originally set by JoAnne Ellis and tied by Emily Schueler in 2014.
“Meghan broke the Watertown High School record and the team was so excited for her,” Wendt said.
Watertown competes in the Manitowoc Lincoln sectional on Saturday.
JV fourth at conference: Watertown’s JV gymnastics team placed fourth at conference with a 111.875 score. Kirsten Wiedmeyer led the Goslings with a fifth place finish in all-around scoring (29.325). That included a fifth place score of 7.30 on the uneven bars. Petig tied for sixth on the vault (7.9). Faltersack scored her first 8 on the floor exercise and placed ninth.
Varsity team scores: Mount Horeb 143.225, Reedsburg 134.600, Milton/Edgerton 134.525, Waunakee 130.525, Watertown 129.600, Baraboo 128.750, Monona Grove 127.675, Sauk Prairie 126.375
JV team scores: Mount Horeb 132.425, Waunakee 114.000, Sauk Prairie 113.100, Watertown 111.875, Monona Grove 100.925, Milton/Edgerton 98.975, Reedsburg 63.650, Baraboo 51.575
