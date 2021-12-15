HUSTISFORD - Senior guard Gavin Thimm scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the second half as Hustisford’s boys basketball team defeated Central Wisconsin Christian 53-41 in a Trailways East game on Tuesday.
Hustisford (5-0, 3-0 in conference) led 18-16 at halftime, then scored 35 second half points and played with a double digit lead down the stretch. Josh Peplinski scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half. Blake Peplinski grabbed 12 rebounds for the Falcons, who blocked five shots. Thimm added five assists and two steals.
"They are a very good defensive team,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. "They have enough good shooters to be a viable opponents. We came out shooting cold in the first half, and had some turnovers we normally wouldn’t have I felt we were ready,, but we weren’t quite ready. They kept it close. Our defense was still very respectable.
"Our offense was just not there. At halftime we talked about things we can improve on. Josh stepped up his scoring in the second half. That was a huge factor as far as us pulling away. Gavin wasn’t hitting his outside shots, but he decided to be more aggressive inside and got to the line. He is going to be a contributor no matter what, even when shots don’t fall.”
Will Syens scored 18 points to lead Central Wisconsin Christian (2-3, 2-1).
“He had 11 at half,” Hopfinger said. “Blake played him in the second half and shut him down. He only had one basket when we were in man-to-man. He had a 3 on an out of bounds situation which wasn’t a man to man situation.
“We had an 18 or 20 point lead at one point. We just had to get into a rhythm on offense and play at our level. If you keep winning, that’s the main thing. Everybody contributed and got playing time.”
