Maranatha’s girls basketball team participated in the Sabercat Invitational Tournament this past weekend, winning over the First Baptist Knights of Danville, IL (34-12) and the Eagles of Calvary Baptist, Menomonee Falls (39-7). The Crusaders came up short in the championship game against the Valley Christian Lions of Santa Maria, CA (30-57) taking second place in the tournament. Senior Megan Prigge and sophomore Anna Alsup were awarded All-Tournament Team honors for their hard work.
In Thursday’s competition against the Knights of First Baptist, the Crusaders fought off first-game jitters to secure the lead heading into half-time. Tight defense and improved team communication paid off as the Crusaders slowly widened their lead in the second half to secure the win, 34-12.
The Alsup sisters’ teamwork was a real factor for the Lady Crusader’s win as they fed each other the ball and worked to score. Sophomore Anna Alsup led the team with 10 points and Senior Emma Alsup held the second highest score at 6 points. Also adding pressure on the defensive end was Senior Emma Mendoza. Senior post Natalie Franklin pulled down 6 rebounds and was followed closely by Senior Beka Donovan and Sophomore Anna Schmid who each had 5.
In Friday’s match against Calvary of Menomonee Falls, the Crusaders took an early lead and never looked back. The Lady Saders withstood tough defense from the Eagles, running the court smoothly on both ends and applying tough defense themselves. With a decisive 39-7 win, the Crusaders secured an appearance in Saturday’s championship game. The Crusaders were tough on the glass with Natalie Franklin pulling down 16 rebounds, Megan Prigge bringing down 9 and 7 boards apiece to Beka Donovan and Emma Alsup. Scoring 16 points for the Lady Crusaders was Anna Alsup. Putting in some good playing time and contributing at key moments in the game was Junior Cara Caucutt.
Emma Mendoza was hot on the line sinking three of her four foul shots.
Maranatha and the Valley Christian Lions squared off on Saturday at high noon for the tournament championship. The Lions proved to be a worthy opponent as the teams traded baskets and intensified defensive efforts. By halftime, however, the Lions had gained a sizeable advantage. The Crusaders came out of the locker room ready to take their final stand and attempt to take back the lead. Despite an all-out defensive effort and steady scoring, the Crusaders fell short of the victory, 30-57.
High scorers for the game included Valley Christian’s Jenna Mason, Alayna Kerley, and Lindsay Mikkelson who were all selected to the All-Tournament team. Anna Alsup followed close on their heels with a 10 point game including two three-point shots. Megan Prigge led in rebounding with 8 and gave the Lady Crusaders 5 points. Contributing 4 rebounds apiece were junior post Kaylea Fillmore, senior guard Emma Mendoza and senior guard Emma Alsup.
Maranatha (10-6 overall) returns to conference action Tuesday night at home in a rematch with Mountain Top at 6 p.m.
MBA 39, CALVARY BAPTIST 7
Calvary Baptist 5 2 — 7
Maranatha 20 19 — 39
Calvary Baptist (fg ft-fta tp) — S. Orlowski 0 0-2 0, Wenszell 2 0-0 4, O. Fischer 0 0-2 0, Williams 1 1-2 3, I. Fischer 0 0-2 0 Totals 3 1-8 7
Maranatha (fg ft-fta tp) — Prigge 3 0-0 6, Mendoza 0 3-4 3, E. Alsup 2 0-0 4, N. Franklin 2 0-0 4, A. Alsup 7 0-0 14, Donovan 1 0-0 2, M. Franklin 1 0-0 2, Caucutt 1 0-0 2, Schmid 1 0-0 2, Totals 18 3-4 39
Three-point goals — None
Total fouls — CB 5, M 11
MBA 34, FIRST BAPTIST 12
First Baptist 9 3 — 12
Maranatha 21 13 — 34
First Baptist (fg ft-fta tp) — Ciancio 0 1-2 1, Osdoyrnn 1 0-0 2, Montgomery 2 1-2 5, Taubert 2 0-2 4 Totals 5 2-6 12
Maranatha (fg ft-fta tp) — Prigge 1 2-3 4, E. Alsup 3 0-0 6, N. Franklin 2 0-2 4, A. Alsup 3 4-6 10, Donovan 2 0-0 4, M. Franklin 1 0-2 2, Schmid 1 0-0 2 Totals 14 6-11 34
Three-point goals — None
Total fouls — FB 8, M 10
VALLEY CHRISTIAN 57, MARANATHA 30
Valley Christian 32 25 — 57
Maranatha 12 18 — 30
Valley Christian (fg ft-fta tp) — Uno 1 0-0 2, Bracero 1 0-4 2, Kerley 5 1-3 11, Maples 1 0-0 2, Mikkelson 5 0-0 11, Mason 6 2-2 14, DeBernardi 4 0-0 9, McCoy 3 0-0 6 Totals 26 3-9 57
Maranatha (fg ft-fta tp) — Prigge 2 1-3 5, Mendoza 1 0-0 2, E. Alsup 1 2-4 4, N. Franklin 1 1-2 3, A. Alsup 4 0-0 10, Donovan 1 0-2 2, Caucutt 1 0-0 2, Fillmore 1 0-0 2 Totals 12 4-11 30
Three-point goals — VC (Mikkelson, DeBernardi), M (A. Alsup 2)
Total fouls — VC 11, M 13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.