JEFFERSON — Freshman Aeryn Messmann struck out 11 over five innings of one-hit ball as Jefferson’s softball team topped visiting Whitewater 10-0 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.
Messmann permitted just a two-out single in the first and walked one hitter, throwing 45 of her 65 pitches for strikes in the five inning game to earn the victory.
The Eagles (8-1 overall and RVC) scored four times in the second inning. Senior Julia Ball doubled home the game’s first run, Savannah Serdynski added an RBI double, freshman Ashlyn Enke scored on a passed ball and sophomore Lily Fairfield, who was 3-for-3, produced an RBI base knock.
Enke had an RBI single and Fairfield an RBI triple in the fifth as Jefferson scored six times to enact the 10-run rule.
Whippets starter Cheyenne Bohmann allowed 10 runs (six earned) on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings, walking five with three strikeouts in the loss.
The Eagles play at Big Foot today at 5 p.m.
JEFFERSON 10, WHITEWATER 0 (5)
Whitewater 000 00 — 0 1 3
Jefferson 040 06 — 10 8 0
Leading hitters — J: Fairfield 3x3 (3B), Ball (2B), Serdynski (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WW: C. Bohmann L; 4.2-8-10-6-3-5; J: Ae. Messmann W; 5-1-0-0-11-1.
LAKE MILLS 4,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3
LAKE MILLS — McKenna Grossman’s walk-off double in the seventh sent the Lake Mills softball team past Lakeside Lutheran 4-3 in a Capitol North game at Rotary Park on Tuesday.
In the top of the seventh, Lakeside’s Jenna Shadoski doubled in a run before Abby Meis, who was 3-for-4, tied the game at 3 all with a single. L-Cats starter Avery Chilson then retired the next three hitters in order.
In the bottom of the seventh, Savannah Radtke drew a leadoff walk. Ava Kleinfeldt then reached via a two-base error, leaving a pair of runners in scoring position with no down for Grossman, who doubled to left for the winning hit off Kieghtan Rank.
Hayden Sellnow gave the L-Cats (10-0, 5-0 Capitol North) a 2-1 lead in the first with a two-run shot to center, adding a run-scoring single in the third.
Chilson worked all seven innings, allowing three earned on eight hits with eight strikeouts, three walks to earn the decision.
Lakeside (7-2, 3-2) starter Grace Cook was saddled with the loss, allowing three earned runs on four hits, striking out six, in 6-plus innings. Grossman, who bounced back from two earlier strikeouts, was the first hitter Rank faced and got the winning hit on the first pitch she faced.
LAKE MILLS 4, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3
Lakeside 100 000 2 — 3 8 1
Lake Mills 201 000 1 — 4 5 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LL: Cook L; 6-4-4-3-3-6, Rank 0.0-1-0-0-0-0; LM: Chilson W; 7-8-3-3-3-8.
Leading hitters — LL: Meis 3x4, Shadoski 2x4 (2B) Statz (3B); LM: Sellnow 2x3 (HR), Grossman (2B).
WATERLOO 26, WIS. HEIGHTS 0
MAZOMANIE — Katrina Freund and Ava Jaehnke each had four hits and drove in five runs, powering Waterlo’s softball team past host Wisconsin Heights 26-0 in a Capitol South game on Tuesday.
The Pirates (5-4) amassed 22 hits in the four inning game.
Quinnly Hush was 3-for-5, scoring four times, Abbie Gier went 3-for-4, scoring four times while driving in three and Michaela Riege added two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Pirates starter Sophia Schneider struck out four over three one-hit innings to earn the win.
WATERLOO 26, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 0 (4)
Waterloo 837 8 — 26 22 1
Wis. Heights 000 0 — 0 1 4
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — WA: Schneider W; 3-1-0-0-1-4, Marty 1-0-0-0-1-2; WH: Westphal L; 3-15-18-13-4-4, Schaefer 1-7-8-4-1-0.
Leading hitters — WA: Jaehnke 4x4 (2B, 3B), Riege 2x4 (2B), Hush 3x5 (2B), Freund 4x5 (2 2B), Gier 3x3 (2B), Dorn 2x5, Huebner 2x4 (2B).
