MADISON — Watertown’s boys golf team lost to Edgewood 160 to 210 in a Badger South dual meet on Thursday at the Yahara Hills Golf Course.
Zach Weller led the Goslings with a 49. Myles Nourse and John Klinger each shot 52. Matt Marchant shot 57. Aaron Sellnow shot 62.
Ethan Andt shot 39 for the Crusaders to earn medalist honors.
