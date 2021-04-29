FALL RIVER — Hustisford’s boys track and field team finished second with 62 points while the girls took third with 76 points at the Inaugural Prairie Street Track Meet on Tuesday at the Prairie Street Athletic Complex on Tuesday.
Senior Dylan Kuehl led the Falcons with first place finishes in the long jump at 20 feet, 7 inches and the triple jump (43-10). He also took second in the 200 meter dash in 24.69 seconds. Sophomore Gabe Holub won the 200 in 24.65 and took second in the 100 (11.87). Senior Gavan Stark won the discus (108-0) and took second in the shot put (39-5 1/4). Senior Aydan Schwark placed third in both the shot put (36-8) and the discus (98-2).
Hustisford’s girls won five events. Freshman Kayla Millikin swept the 100 (12.86) and 200 (28.95). Junior Ari Hildebrandt won the 400 (1:07.0), placed second in the 200 (29.14) and finished third in the 100 (14.20). Junior Kelsey Ewert won the 100 hurdles (21.23) and 300 hurdles (55.02).
Freshman Erin Lenhardt took second in the 100 hurdles (23.78) and the 300 hurdles (59.76). Sophomore Tia Hildebrandt took second in the 800 meter run (2:53.30) and 1,600 meter run (6:30).
Waterloo’s girls placed second with 89 points while the boys were fourth with 57 points.
Senior Brooke Mosher swept the long jump (16-1), high jump (5-2) and the triple jump (33-9) to lead the Pirate girls.
Sophomore Rylee Duessler placed second in the 400 (1:20). Freshman Cordelia Webber was second in the 3,200 (17:23).
Waterloo’s 3,200 relay team of Alisa Sheshina, Cordelia Webber, Maddelyn Webster and Bella Degler won in 14:24. The 1,600 relay team of Maren Dolfin, Corryn Retzloff, Sheshina and Duessler placed second in 5:39.01. The 800 relay team of Dolfin, Adi Thorpe, Taylor Noel and Corryn Retzloff took second in 2:27. The 400 relay team of Megaly Carillo, Autumn Mosher, Haley Kuhl and Adi Thorpe placed second in 1:06.57.
Freshman Reina Degler added third place finishes in the 800 (3:02.71) and 1,600 (6:58).
Freshman Marin Dolfin took third in the long jump (11-10 1/4).
Waterloo’s boys were led by senior Kyle Fugate, who won the pole vault (9-0) and 110 high hurdles (16.81). Senior Jackson Christenson won the 300 hurdles (45.03). Sophomore Sam Billingsley added third place finishes in the 110 hurdles (20.10) and 300 hurdles (53.76).
The 800 relay team of Christenson, Dakota Sturgill, Jacob Soter and Nate Broderick placed second in 1:46, as did Christenson, Max Schneider, Sturgill and Fugate in the 1,600 relay (4:28.08).
The 400 relay team of Soter, Ian Spoke, Austin Schonhoff and Jonathan McLaughlin finished third in 1:03.63.
Team scores — boys: Fall River 111, Hustisford 62, Valley Christian 59, Waterloo 57, St. John’s 48
Team scores — girls: Fall River 100, Waterloo 89, Hustisford 76, Valley Christian 46, St. John’s 6
