LAKE MILLS -- Leadoff hitter Jenna Shadoski tripled and homered to help power Lakeside Lutheran's softball team past visiting Lodi 11-8 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.
Shadoski kickstarted the Lakeside first with a solo shot to left. Chloe Berg hit a line-shot double to left that scored two more and made it 3-3 later in the inning.
Shadoski tripled in a run in the second and scored on a fielder's choice bunt by Abby Meis to make it 5-3 Warriors. Berg, Alyssa Reinke and winning pitcher Kieghtan Rank all hit consecutive RBI singles with two outs to make it 9-3. In the third, Shadoski was hit by a pitch and scored on a single up the middle by Kendall Lemke to make it 11-3.
Rank pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts. Reliever Grace Cook allowed five earned on three hits with four strikeouts in three frames.
Nora Statz was 2-for-4, scoring twice, and Berg drove in three for the Warriors (12-5, 5-4 Capitol North).
"This was a nice win to cap off seven games in an eight-day stretch," Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. "Our pitchers had to work through some hitches, but they did and our bats were hot early. Late we were still hitting the ball well, it just didn't find holes.
"Jenna had a great night at the plate. Nora and Chloe also had good nights."
