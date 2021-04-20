CAMBRIDGE — The weather was anything but springy on Monday.
Turns out, that’s just in Jefferson’s wheelhouse.
The Eagles girls golf team tied a program-best score as Jefferson captured its fourth straight Rock Valley Conference mini meet Tuesday afternoon at Lake Ripley Country Club.
“Proud of all the girls tonight playing in miserable conditions, it was cold and windy,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt. “We tied our team-record low score ever with an outstanding 174.”
The Eagles’ 174 was good for first place by 32 shots over second-place Beloit Turner (206). McFarland was third with a 217.
Despite a triple bogey on the par-4 fourth hole, senior Courtney Draeger became the first Rock Valley player to shoot in the 30s in a conference mini meet this season, firing a 39.
Draeger finished with one birdie and five pars on her card.
Freshman teammate Payton Schmidt wasn’t too far, shooting a 42. Schmidt made two pars during her round.
Jefferson was rounded out by Val Schamens’ 46 and Ainsley Howard’s 47. Anna Koehler’s 56 was not counted.
“So excited for Val and Ainsley, who both posted career-low rounds,” Schmidt said. “They’ve both been working so hard.”
Jefferson will be back at it again this afternoon, hosting a RVC mini meet at 3:30 p.m. The forecast doesn’t look the greatest for late April, but the Eagles likely won’t mind.
“Back at it again tomorrow as we host at Jefferson,” Schmidt said. “The weather looks horrible, so maybe the girls prefer it that way.”
Team scores: Jefferson 174, Beloit Turner 206, McFarland 217, Clinton 220, Edgerton 221, Cambridge 229, Evansville 248.
