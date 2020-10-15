KOHLER — Luther Prep senior Alethia Schmidt defeated Big Foot/Williams Bay sophomore Jameson Gregory 6-3, 6-0 in the opening round of the WIAA Division 2 Individual State Tennis Tournament on Thursday.
Schmidt, who is now 10-6 on the season, faces top-seeded Baluck Deang (9-1) of Edgewood at 9 a.m. today in the second round. Deang had a bye in the opening round.
Gregory finishes the season 21-2.
Schmidt received a special qualifier earlier in the week to earn a berth in the state meet that is being played at Sports Core in Kohler.
