JEFFERSON — It took extra innings, but the Crimson Tide was able to hand Jefferson its first Rock Valley loss of the season, 5-4, during a conference game Thursday at Fischer Field.
Jefferson (12-2, 10-1) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extras. Both teams recorded a run in the eighth inning, but a one-run ninth was enough for Edgerton to hold off the Eagles in the end.
Isiah Hoffman pitched 6 2/3 innings for Jefferson, allowing five hits and one earned run. He also struck out six batters.
Tanner Pinnow drove in two runs for the Eagles. Hoffman — along with Aaron Heine — both picked up two hits at the plate in the loss.
EDGERTON 5, JEFFERSON 4
Edgerton 001 100 111 — 5 8 3
Jefferson 001 000 210 — 4 74 4
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — E: Punzel 4-2-0-4-2; J: I. Hoffman 6.2-5-1-2-6.
Leading hitters — E: Olson 2x4, Kotnour 3x4; J: I. Hoffman 2x3, Heine 2x3, Serrano 2B.
