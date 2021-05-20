JEFFERSON — It took extra innings, but the Crimson Tide was able to hand Jefferson its first Rock Valley loss of the season, 5-4, during a conference game Thursday at Fischer Field.

Jefferson (12-2, 10-1) scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game to extras. Both teams recorded a run in the eighth inning, but a one-run ninth was enough for Edgerton to hold off the Eagles in the end.

Isiah Hoffman pitched 6 2/3 innings for Jefferson, allowing five hits and one earned run. He also struck out six batters.

Tanner Pinnow drove in two runs for the Eagles. Hoffman — along with Aaron Heine — both picked up two hits at the plate in the loss.

EDGERTON 5, JEFFERSON 4

Edgerton 001 100 111 — 5 8 3

Jefferson 001 000 210 — 4 74 4

Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — E: Punzel 4-2-0-4-2; J: I. Hoffman 6.2-5-1-2-6.

Leading hitters — E: Olson 2x4, Kotnour 3x4; J: I. Hoffman 2x3, Heine 2x3, Serrano 2B.

