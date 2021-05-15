JEFFERSON — Tyler Butina was 2-for-3, scoring twice and driving in a pair, to back Isiah Hoffman as Jefferson's baseball team beat Evansville 13-3 in five innings in a Rock Valley game at Fischer Field on Friday.
The Eagles (11-0, 9-0 RVC) led 12-3 after three innings and are tied for first in the conference race with Beloit Turner. Both teams are two games ahead of third-place Edgerton.
Hoffman earned the decision, working all five innings and striking out nine, while giving two earned on six hits, walking none.
Leadoff hitter Haygen Miller had two hits and scored twice. Carson Fairfield drove in three runs and was 2-for-2.
After the Blue Devils scored twice in their half of the first on a triple by Willard Peterson and a hit by pitch, the Eagles answered with a three-spot. Butina had a run-scoring single, plating Luis Serrano. Butina and Colten Drew later scored on the same wild pitch with two outs.
The Eagles sent 10 hitters to the dish in the second, scoring five runs on four singles and a pair of walks. Serrano, Butina and Isiah Hoffman all drove in single runs before a two-RBI knock by Fairfield made it 8-2.
JEFFERSON 13, EVANSVILLE 3 (5)
Evansville 201 00 — 3 6 1
Jefferson 354 01 — 13 12 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — E: Boll (L; 2-5-8-7-1-5), Kurth (2.1-7-5-5-3-3); J: I. Hoffman (W; 5-6-3-2-9-0).
Leading hitters — E: Severson 2x3 (2B), Peterson (3B); J: Butina 2x3 (2B), Miller 2x4, Fairfield 2x2, Behm (2B).
SATURDAY'S RESULT
FORT ATKINSON 7, JEFFERSON 1
FORT ATKINSON — Drew Kloster allowed one earned and struck out seven over 6 2/3 innings and Jay Rueth was 2-of-4, scoring twice, as Fort Atkinson defeated the Jefferson baseball team 7-1 in a nonconference game at Jones Park on Saturday.
The Eagles (11-1) were outhit 11-4 and scattered four singles.
Kloster gave up four hits, walking two, while throwing 106 pitches to earn the win. Ryan Schoenherr got the game's last out with a strikeout, securing the team's fourth straight win in the series dating back to 2017.
Jefferson starter Luis Serrano allowed four earned on six hits, striking out three and walking three, over four innings and took the loss. Evan Neitzel allowed two earned, striking out two, on five hits in two frames.
The Eagles left two runners on base in the first while the Blackhawks couldn't score Ethan Haegney, who tripled to lead off the inning. Serrano had a pair of punch outs and picked Dane Brost off first base to end the frame.
Fort (4-8) scored on Ashden Aarstad's sacrifice fly in the second and Jefferson knotted it at one in the fourth on Carson Fairfield's run-scoring single which plated Isiah Hoffman, who was 2-for-3.
Nate Hartwig had a two-out, two-run single to right in the bottom half of the fourth that put the Blackhawks ahead to stay. Rueth doubled to right to lead off the fifth and scored on Brost's single. Alex Partoll drove in a run on a fielder's choice and Kroix Kucken's RBI base knock made it 6-1.
Jefferson travels to face Edgerton in RVC play on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 7, JEFFERSON 1
Jefferson 000 100 0 — 1 4 1
Fort Atk. 010 231 X — 7 11 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Serrano (L; 4-6-4-4-3-3); Neitzel (2-5-3-3-2-0); FA: Kloster (W; 6.2-4-1-1-7-2); Schoenherr (0.1-0-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — J: I. Hoffman 2x3; FA: Rueth 2x4 (2B), Brost 2x3, Kucken 2x2, Aarstad 2x2, Haegney (3B).
