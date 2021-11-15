MILWAUKEE — Maranatha’s men’s basketball team is improving in the midst of a rigorous early-season schedule, but the Sabercats still fell by 25 points Saturday night at MSOE. 78-53.
Caleb Moultrie had a team-leading 15 points while Aaron Sanders scored 13 for MBU (0-4), but MSOE’s depth was just too much to handle.
The Raiders (2-1) began to separate themselves in the middle stages of the first half, running out to a 10-point lead eight minutes into the game. Sanders scored 10 in the first half for Maranatha but MSOE went 12 deep into their bench, putting up 16 bench points in the first half to accompany 23 from the starting five.
The Raiders forced the Sabercats to shoot just 33 percent from the floor (25 percent from downtown) in the first half, and MBU turned it over 12 times compared to just four from MSOE.
Going into halftime, the Sabercats were down 22-39 and the Raiders looked in control. But Maranatha improved in the second half despite their slow start, narrowing the margin to just eight points (31-39) in the second act. Moultrie found a rhythm from distance, going 4-7 from three-point range, and Mike Mertes bounced off the bench to score six in the second half (nine on the night). But MSOE was too balanced, as 14 different Raiders put points on the board through the last 20 minutes. Ethan Cooper joined the starting five, scoring just one point to add to two rebounds, one assist, and one block.
