NEOSHO — James Muenchow hit a three-run double and scored the eventual game-winning run on a base hit by Clint Rose in the top of the tenth inning to give the Clyman Canners a 5-4 Rock River League victory over the Neosho Rockets on Sunday at Village Park.
Neosho (1-1) took its only lead with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Robby Proehl hit a two-out double and scored on starting pitcher Bayne Johnson’s RBI single to center.
Clyman (2-0) tied it with a run in the second. Nick Schmitt drew a one-out walk, Muenchow hit a two-out single and Rose drove in Schmitt with a base hit to right.
Both starters settled in for a duel over the next several innings. Clyman started Brock Vredeveld allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk over eight innings. Johnson allowed one run on four hits with four strikeouts and four walks over seven innings.
The relievers took this game into extra innings, where both teams finally broke through.
Neosho reliever Shane Murphy worked around a pair of walks to hold Clyman scoreless in the eighth and ninth, and got the first two outs in the ninth before the Canners got to him.
Josh Oswald drew a walk, Nick Schmitt singled to center and Tony Schmitt drew a walk to load the bases for Muenchow, who worked the count full before crushing the payoff pitch to left center to clear the bases. Rose drove in Muenchow with an RBI single to center to make it 5-1.
The Rockets made things interesting in the bottom of the inning.
Lucas Schramm led off with a single up the middle and Austin Gellar and Zach Lauersdorf loaded the bases with one-out singles. Proehl drove in the first run with a walk. Matt Sutter drove in the next one with an RBI fielder’s choice and Murphy made it one-run game with a base hit to left center.
Tony Schmitt got out of the jam and earned the win in relief by getting Jacob Bickert to fly out to Rose at shortstop.
Next Sunday, Neosho hosts Helenville while Clyman host Milton.
CLYMAN 5, NEOSHO 4 (10)
Clyman 010 000 000 4 — 5 8 3
Neosho 100 000 000 — 4 8 0
WP: T. Schmitt
LP: Murphy
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Vredeveld 5-0-0-0, Schuett 5-0-0-0, DeForest 5-0-0-0, Oswald 3-1-0-0, N. Schmitt 2-2-1-0, T. Schmitt 4-1-1-0, Muenchow 4-1-2-3, Rose 5-0-3-2, Jakel 5-0-1-0 Totals 38-5-8-5
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gellar 5-1-1-0, Z. Lauersdorf 5-1-1-0, Proehl 4-1-1-1, Johnson 3-0-1-1, M. Sutter 1-0-0-0, D. Sutter 1-0-0-1, Murphy 5-0-3-1, Bickert 4-0-0-0, Archambeau 3-0-0-0, Schramm 4-1-1-0, Wendt 2-0-0-0, Schroeder 1-0-0-0 Totals 38-4-8-4
2B — C (Muenchow, Rose), N (Proehl)
Pitching — HO: Vredeveld (C) 4 in 8, T. Schmitt (C) 4 in 2, Johnson (N) 4 in 7, Murphy (N) 4 in 3. R: Vredeveld (C) 1, T. Schmitt (C) 3, Johnson (N) 1, Murphy (N) 4. SO: Vredeveld (C) 5, T. Schmitt (C) 3, Johnson (N) 4, Murphy (N) 2. BB: Vredeveld (C) 1, T. Schmitt (C) 3, Johnson (N) 4, Murphy (N) 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.