LEBANON — Cameron Streich struck out 14 batters over six innings of work and Lebanon backed him with 11 hits in an 11-6 Rock River League victory over Helenville on Sunday at Legends Field.
Lebanon opened up a 7-0 lead through five innings and never trailed. Louie Demetropoulos hit a two-run double in the third inning. Adam Zubke hit a two-run double in the eighth innings. Tyler Doyle, Neil Braker and Max Klawitter each had two hits for the Whitetails.
Streich allowed two runs on six hits and three walks.
Dante Heard took the loss for Helenville, allowing seven runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and seven walks over five innings. At the plate, Heard had two hits including a double.
LEBANON 11, HELENVILLE 6
Helenville 000 02 130 — 6 6 4
Lebanon 104 110 13X — 11 11 2
WP: Streich
LP: Heard
Helenville (ab-r-h-rbi) — Draeger 4-1-1-0, Comfort 5-1-1-0, Fry 2-1-0-0, Palm 4-1-1-1, Heard 4-1-2-0, Flatt 1-1-1-1, Kostroski 1-0-0-0, Seeber 4-0-0-2, Clark 4-0-0-0, Willer 4-0-0-0 Totals 33-6-6-4
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) —Semon 2-1-0-0, Lee 0-0-0-0, N. Zubke 3-1-1-0, J. Zubke 1-0-0-0, Schuett 4-2-1-0, Doyle 3-2-2-0, Kopp 4-0-0-0, Zubke 1-1-1-2, Demetropoulos 4-1-1-2, Firari 3-1-1-1, Hackbarth 1-0-0-0, Tietz 0-0-0-1, Braker 4-1-2-0, Hoefler 1-0-0-0, Klawitter 2-1-2-1, LeBeau 1-0-0-0 Totals 34-11-11-7
2B — H (Heard 2), N (A. Zubke, N. Zubke, Braker, Klawitter 2, Demetropoulos)
Pitching — HO: Heard (H) 8 in 5, Fry (H) 3 in 2, Comfort (H) 0 in 1, Streich (L) 2 in 6, Budewitz (L) 2 in 1, Braker (L) 2 in 0.1, Schuett (L) 0 in 1.2. R: Heard (H) 7, Fry (H) 4, Comfort (H) 0, Streich (L) 2, Budewitz (L) 1, Braker (L) 3, Schuett (L) 0. SO: Heard (H) 4, Fry (H) 2, Comfort (H) 1, Streich (L) 13, Budewitz (L) 2, Braker (L) 0, Schuett (L) 1. BB: Heard (H) 7, Fry (H) 2, Comfort (H) 0, Streich (L) 3, Budewitz (L) 0, Braker (L) 0, Schuett (L) 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.