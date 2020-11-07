GRAFTON — The rout was on quick in this one.
Grafton recovered an onside kick to start the game and scored on the drive, setting the tone for a 45-23 victory over Watertown’s football team in the regular season finale on Friday.
The Black Hawks rushed 45 times for 324 yards and five touchdowns to improve to 5-1 on the season.
Senior running back Canon Pfaff carried 25 times for 197 yards and three touchdowns and junior receiver Silvio Lanza added seven carries for 113 yards and a score behind an offensive line anchored by UW recruit JP Benzschawel.
Sophomore quarterback Vincent Cameranesi complemented the rushing attack, completing 6-of-10 passes for 101 yards including a 17-yard TD strike to senior receiver Dominic Voiland to send Grafton into halftime with a 38-8 lead.
“That was a big physical team, bigger than the Baraboo team we faced last week,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. "They were massive up front, with a 6-foot-7 Badger commit and a number of big guys across their front. Their O-Line was really good at getting on guys and swallowing them up and hanging on tight. That put pressure on our linebackers to make plays. Their running back was physical. He ran through some tackles. They also hit some big plays over the the top on coverage breakdowns.
“They deferred (to start the game) and got us on an onside kick. We had them scouted, but they had not shown the one where they tapped to the outside."
Voiland capped the opening drive with a 1-yard run and Lanza threw a two-point conversion pass to senior tight end Andronik Ovsepyan to put Grafton up 8-0. Lanza connected on a 32-yard field goal on Grafton’s next series and Pfaff scored from eight yards out to push the lead to 18-0 late in the first quarter.
Watertown (2-5) got on the board midway through the second quarter. Junior running back Taylor Walter broke several tackles during a 21-yard run, then picked up 42 more yards on a wheel route. Junior quarterback Caleb Huff followed that throw with a 5-yard scoring pass to junior receiver Oliver Meyers on a fourth-and-2 play. Huff went back to Meyers for the two-point conversion to trim Grafton’s lead to 18-8 with 7 minutes, 33 seconds left in the half.
Huff was intercepted on Watertown’s next possession, leading to a 3-yard TD run by Pfaff. Lanza scored from 38 yards out on Grafton’s next series and then Cameranesi hit Voiland over the top for the final score of the half. Pfaff scored once more in the third quarter to push the lead to 45-7.
Watertown scored twice in the fourth quarter. Meyers took a receiver screen 52 yards for a score, and Huff threw a two-point conversion pass to junior tight end Brady Martin. Huff threw his third TD pass of the game in the closing seconds, hitting senior Eli Adrian on a 4-yard scoring pass.
The Goslings were held to 88 yards rushing. Huff finished 6-of-24 through the air for 137 yards.
“We had a tough time offensively getting things going,” Kamrath said. “Part of it was them being good across the board, and part of it was us making some mental mistakes and not executing, whether it was a missed block or a dropped pass or an overthrow. You’ve got to be near perfect against a good football team, and they are a good football team. They are 5-1 and their only loss is to Catholic Memorial, who is arguably one of best teams in state at any level.”
Huff capped the scoring with an extra point. He also handled punting duties for senior Branden Fischer, who was forced to quarantine due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.
“I am proud of our kids for being able to fight through adversity,” Kamrath said. “We had three more players put in quarantine, and we are still missing a couple more. The kids played hard as they can. I am proud of the fact we made it though a seven-game schedule with 30-plus guys on our 88-man roster in quarantine (at one time or another).”
Watertown expects to participate in the Division 1 playoffs next week against an opponent to be determined.
“We are excited to get an opportunity to play again,” Kamrath said. "With teams opting out or teams not able to play in the fall, there are only 220 teams left, and more might even drop out. That puts us in D1. We’ll find out who we get to play. The kids are still excited. For them, playing football is the most normal thing they have. We no longer have in-person school. It’s a chance to be around your buddies and compete under the lights. We’ll get a couple kids back and push through it and make the most of the opportunity.”
GRAFTON 45, WATERTOWN 23
Watertown 0 8 0 15 — 23
Grafton 18 20 7 0 — 45
G — Voiland 1 run (Ovsepyan pass from Lanza)
G — Lanza 32 FG
G — Pfaff 8 run (Lanza kick)
W — Meyers 5 pass from Huff (Meyers pass from Huff)
G — Pfaff 3 run (run failed)
G — Lanza 38 run (Lanza kick)
G — Voiland 17 pass from Cameranesi (Lanza kick)
G — Pfaff 10 run (Lanza kick)
W — Meyers 52 pass from Huff (Martin pass from Huff)
W —Adrian 4 pass from Huff (Huff kick)
First downs — W 9, G 15. By rush: W 4, G 12. By pass: W 2, G 3. By penalty: W 3, G 0. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) W 19-88, G 45-324. Passing Yards — W 137, G 101. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) W 6-24-1, G 7-12-0. Total yards - W 225, G 425 Fumbles-lost — W 1-1, G 0-0. Penalties W 0-0, G 6-65
Individual Leaders — Rushing: W Adrian 6-37, Walter 6-35 G Pfaff 25-197, Lanza 7-113. Passing: W: Huff 6-24-137, G Cameranesi 6-10-101. Receiving: W Meyers 3-64, G Pfaff 1-47
