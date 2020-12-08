JANESVILLE — Aaron Heine had a message for his Jefferson High wrestling teammates Tuesday.
The 195-pounder is going to have a senior year that he never could have imagined, and he is not focused on making the most of every minute solely for himself.
He wants his teammates to do the same. And if nothing else, he hopes the Eagles give everything they can for the seniors.
Jefferson’s season-opening dual meet during the pandemic-riddled season went down as a 42-30 non-conference loss to Janesville Craig. But the Eagles were happy to be back on the mats competing in a sport they love.
“A month ago, we got asked for a preseason preview, and you’re writing it and wondering if you’re even going to have a season,” Jefferson co-coach Devin Weber said. “But here we are. We’re ecstatic just to have the opportunity to be on the mat and thankful for the school administration for giving us the opportunity.
“As far as the product on the mat, Janesville Craig is a big school and good team. We were fortunate they were missing a few wrestlers tonight that maybe made the scoreboard look a little closer than it might have been.
“But all in all it was great to see our seniors get back to some matches. Heine goes out and gets a pin, Julian Myers had a great match at 160 and Noah Schultz a nice, long battle.”
Junior Ethan Dieckman gave Jefferson an early lead with a first-period pin in the opening match at 152 pounds.
The Eagles trailed 15-6 through four weight classes when Heine pinned Craig’s Gavin Bailey in 17 seconds to get back within three points.
“We have incredible leadership with our captains,” Weber said. “Aaron, especially, today gave a nice speech about this being his senior year and doing it for them. I feel like the kids have really bought into that leadership.
“It’s awesome that, although his senior year is going to be cut short, he’s still using it to have a positive message and lead the team.”
Craig was forced to forfeit four of the lightest five weight classes, so the score was 30-30 with two matches remaining.
The Cougars got pins at 138 and 145 pounds to put the match away.
In total, the entire dual lasted less than 40 minutes thanks to seven first-period pins and five matches with forfeits.
It was the first of seven meets in what is to be a dual-only regular season for teams during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is what it is,” Weber said. “With any luck, maybe we’ll have a regional, sectional, state. We’ll just enjoy what we get and see what happens.”
JANESVILLE CRAIG 42, JEFFERSON 30
152 pounds: Dieckman, J, pinned Punzel, 1:27. 160: Craddick, JC, dec. Myers, 11-6. 170: Ryan, JC, pinned Whitstone, 1:26. 195: Heine, J, pinned Bailey, 0:16. 220: Hopkins, JC, pinned Back, 1:08. 285: Schenk, JC, dec. Schultz, 5-2. 120: Dozier, JC, pinned Madison. 138: Klietz, JC, pinned Dieckman, 1:17. 145: Speth, JC, pinned Owen, 1:32. 106, 126, 132: J won forfeits. 182: JC won forfeit. 113: Double forfeit. At Janesville Craig.
