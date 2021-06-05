SPRING GREEN — The Lakeside Lutheran baseball team beat host River Valley 15-5 in game one of a nonconference doubleheader on Saturday and fell 8-5 in game two.
The Warriors (11-7) scored eight times on six hits in third inning of the opener to pull ahead 11-3.
Gabe Uttech earned the decision in relief, tossing 1 2/3 innings while allowing two earned on three hits, striking out two and walking one. Starter Aidan Berg went two frames, giving up three earned on two hits with four walks.
Tyler Marty and Ian Olszewski had run-scoring singles in a three-run first. After the Blackhawks scored three times in the second to tie it, Lakeside sent 12 batters to the dish in the third, breaking the game wide open. Brock Schneider singled to lead off the inning and scored on a wild pitch. Marty, who was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and three driven in, had a two-RBI single followed by an Olszewski two-out, two-run double to right that capped the frame.
Olszewski was 4-for-4, including a pair of doubles, and had three RBIs. Nathan Chesterman was 2-for-4 and scored three times while Schneider and Eli Buchta had two base knocks apiece for the Warriors, who had 16 hits in the six-inning game.
River Valley scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning of game two on a wild pitch. Ryan Klein's two-run single later in the inning made it 8-5.
Keegan Lamp took the loss for the Warriors, allowing three earned on one hit with three walks in 1 2/3 relief innings. Buchta started and gave up five runs (one earned) on six hits, striking out five and walking five.
Klein earned the decision, working 6 1/3 innings while allowing four earned on seven hits.
Uttech, who had a run-scoring single in the third that made it 3-1 Warriors, and Caleb Koester each had two hits.
Calvin Murray had a run-scoring single in the Lakeside fourth that made it 4-2 before the Blackhawks answered with three runs in the bottom half to take the lead. Marty knotted it at five after stealing third and scoring on an error in the fifth.
Lakeside plays at Lodi to conclude the regular season on Monday at 5 p.m.
First game
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 15, RIVER VALLEY 5 (6)
Lakeside Lutheran 308 013 — 15 16 0
River Valley 031 100 — 5 5 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Berg (2-2-3-3-1-4), Uttech (W; 1.2-3-2-2-2-1), Chesterman (2.1-0-0-0-2-1); RV: Hying (L; 2-9-9-9-3-2), Schulte (3-4-3-3-4-4), Kjos (1-3-3-3-0-1).
Leading hitters — LL: Chesterman 2x4 (2B), Marty 3x5 (2B), Olszewski 4x4 (2 2B), Buchta 2x3, Schneider 2x4, Uttech (2B); RV: White 2x4.
Second game
RIVER VALLEY 8, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5
Lakeside Lutheran 210 110 0 — 5 7 3
River Valley 101 303 x — 8 8 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Buchta (3.2-6-5-1-5-5), Lamp (L; 1.2-1-3-3-1-3), Chesterman (0.2-1-0-0-1-1); RV: Klein (W; 6.1-7-5-4-1-2), Wickman (0.2-0-0-0-1-0).
Leading hitters — LL: Uttech 2x4, Koester 2x3; RV: Milanowski 3x3, Hying 2x4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.