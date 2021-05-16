GREENDALE -- Luther Prep's boys tennis team improved to 8-1 overall with three victories at this weekend's Spartan Invitational held at Greendale Martin Luther.
The Phoenix earned a 4-3 victory over Milwaukee St. Thomas More in the first round Friday before ending the day with a 5-2 win over Cudahy/Saint Francis. LPS knocked off Greendale 4-3 in round three on Saturday before the day's finale match was rained out.
In Friday's matches, Matthew Koelpin and Johannes Bourman each won a point in singles and doubles. Nathan Schwartz went 1-1 in singles and Judd Guse went 0-2 at the No. 1 flight.
Jason Horn and Noah Koelpin won paired together in doubles versus St. Thomas More and each earned singles win versus Cudahy/Saint Francis. Eli Crass/Rees Roecker and Isiah Schlomer/Jed Mittelstadt were both 1-1 in doubles play.
The Phoenix play at McFarland on Monday at 4:15 p.m.
SPARTAN INVITATIONAL
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
LUTHER PREP 4,
MILWAUKEE ST. THOMAS MORE 3
Singles: Carls, STM, def. Guse, 6-2, 6-2; M. Koelpin, WLP, def. Rukkoff, 6-0, 6-0; Bourman, WLP, def. Snyder, 6-1, 6-2; Schwartz, WLP, def. Nyrkov, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Paniagua/Adams, STM, def. Crass/Roecker, WLP, 6-1, 6-2; Goyco/Kuspa, STM, def. Schlomer/Mittelstadt, 6-4, 7-5; Horn/N. Koelpin, WLP, def. Harris/Schaefer, 6-1, 6-2.
LUTHER PREP 5, CUDAHY/SAINT FRANCIS 2
Singles: J. Hudson, C/SF, def. Guse, 6-4 , 6-1; N. Hudson, C/SF, def. Schwartz, 6-0, 6-2; Horn, LP, def. Riccio, 6-1, 6-1; N. Koelpin, LP, def. Omer, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: M. Koelpin/ Bourman, LP, def. Prodoehl/Dang, 6-0 , 6-2; Crass/Roecker, LP, def. Spring/Cortada-Klug, 6-0, 6-0; Schlomer/Mittelstadt, LP, def. Hernandez/Pulliam, 6-1 , 6-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.