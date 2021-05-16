GREENDALE -- Luther Prep's boys tennis team improved to 8-1 overall with three victories at this weekend's Spartan Invitational held at Greendale Martin Luther.

The Phoenix earned a 4-3 victory over Milwaukee St. Thomas More in the first round Friday before ending the day with a 5-2 win over Cudahy/Saint Francis. LPS knocked off Greendale 4-3 in round three on Saturday before the day's finale match was rained out.

In Friday's matches, Matthew Koelpin and Johannes Bourman each won a point in singles and doubles. Nathan Schwartz went 1-1 in singles and Judd Guse went 0-2 at the No. 1 flight.

Jason Horn and Noah Koelpin won paired together in doubles versus St. Thomas More and each earned singles win versus Cudahy/Saint Francis. Eli Crass/Rees Roecker and Isiah Schlomer/Jed Mittelstadt were both 1-1 in doubles play.

The Phoenix play at McFarland on Monday at 4:15 p.m.

SPARTAN INVITATIONAL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

LUTHER PREP 4,

MILWAUKEE ST. THOMAS MORE 3

Singles: Carls, STM, def. Guse, 6-2, 6-2; M. Koelpin, WLP, def. Rukkoff, 6-0, 6-0; Bourman, WLP, def. Snyder, 6-1, 6-2; Schwartz, WLP, def. Nyrkov, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Paniagua/Adams, STM, def. Crass/Roecker, WLP, 6-1, 6-2; Goyco/Kuspa, STM, def. Schlomer/Mittelstadt, 6-4, 7-5; Horn/N. Koelpin, WLP, def. Harris/Schaefer, 6-1, 6-2.

LUTHER PREP 5, CUDAHY/SAINT FRANCIS 2

Singles: J. Hudson, C/SF, def. Guse, 6-4 , 6-1; N. Hudson, C/SF, def. Schwartz, 6-0, 6-2; Horn, LP, def. Riccio, 6-1, 6-1; N. Koelpin, LP, def. Omer, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles: M. Koelpin/ Bourman, LP, def. Prodoehl/Dang, 6-0 , 6-2; Crass/Roecker, LP, def. Spring/Cortada-Klug, 6-0, 6-0; Schlomer/Mittelstadt, LP, def. Hernandez/Pulliam, 6-1 , 6-1.

Recommended for you

Load comments