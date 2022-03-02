FOND DU LAC — Senior forward Ethan Cole scored a game-high 27 points as fourth-seeded Winnebago Lutheran Academy defeated Dodgeland 76-47 in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
WLA (15-10) opened the game on a 26-5 run, but Dodgeland (4-19) trimmed the lead to 12 at the break. The Vikings pulled away down the stretch.
“We knew they could shoot,” Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said. “Cole stuck his three 3s and one was beyond NBA range. I don’t think we played that bad of defense. They did enough driving and kicking out and they were able to hit the 3s. They shot 10-of-29 from 3, which is about their average.”
Dylan Raabe led Dodgeland with 19 points including all five of the team’s 3-pointers. John Appenfeldt added 17 points and six rebounds. Caden Brugger added eight points and three assists. Ben Bunkoske added three steals.
“We got him the ball inside,” Otte said of Appenfeldt. “John only missed three shots inside. Raabe hits five 3s and 5-for-6 at the free throw line. They gave me everything they had all year long. We don’t know we ever had a running clock all year. When you have 19 losses, someone should put you into running clock. These guys wouldn’t let that happen. It’s hard to lose the guys after the amount of work they put in. They should be proud of what they did this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.