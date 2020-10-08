Watertown’s volleyball team served 11 aces as part of a 25-16, 25-21, 25-19 sweep over Baraboo on Thursday at WHS.
Elise Hickey and Alayna Westenberg each served four aces while Grace Zinda served three.
“Our serving really propelled us into some nice runs tonight and provided us with the momentum we needed to finish,” Watertown volleyball coach Erin Steuerwald said. “Offensively, our hitters did a great job with ball placement getting them out of system and earning us the points we needed. Always great to get a win on Senior Night!”
Senior outside hitter Kennedy Pugh led the Goslings in kills with 11 and added a team-high seven digs. Westenberg led in assists with 17 and added eight kills and two blocks. Sophomore setter Payton Roets added 16 assists. Junior middle Maryann Gudenkauf had eight kills and one block. Junior defensive specialist Maddie Knollenberg and Hickey each added six digs.
Watertown (3-5) hosts Lake Mills on Saturday at 3 p.m.
