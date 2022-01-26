Lake Country Lutheran showed once again why its the top-ranked team in Division 3 with a convincing 72-40 win over Luther Prep’s boys basketball team on Tuesday at LPS.
Senior guard Noah Howard scored 15 of his game-high 28 points in the first half to help the Lightning (15-0) turn a 19-13 lead into a 32-18 advantage by halftime. Lake Country Lutheran poured it on in the second half and finished with four players in double figures.
“We played all right in the first half,” Luther Prep boys basketball coach Steve Vasold said. “We matched their intensity and played pretty well defensively for most for the first half. Howard had a real nice game. He’s hard to guard. We tried to take his 3 away and then he penetrated and got to the rim a little too easily sometimes.”
Tom Balge scored 12 points to lead Luther Prep (3-7). Marcus Fitzsimmons added 10 points.
“They are very physical and do a lot of switching,” Vasold said. “They have five guys on the floor who can guard any five on our team, so they are not afraid to switch, which makes it tough. They are the No. 1 team for a reason.”
“Marcus played really tough defense,” Vasold said. “He was always talking and being physical when we needed him to be. I was happy with his defense.
“We can build off of this. The score was obviously not what we wanted, but we did a lot of nice things. We have things to clean up. We’re going in the right direction. We have another chance (two nights from now).”
Luther Prep plays at Lake Mills on Thursday.
LAKE COUNTRY 72, LUTHER PREP 40
Lake Country 32 40 — 72
Luther Prep 18 22 — 40
Lake Country (fg ft-fta tp) — Howard 9 7-8 28, Haertle 6 4-4 17, Leibham 0 2-4 2, Nehls 5 1-4 11, Hans 1 0-0 2, Lubbers 4 2-3 10, Schneider 0 2-2 2 Totals 25 18-25 72
