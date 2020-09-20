Watertown and Luther Prep haven’t matched up in volleyball since the old days when the Phoenix Invitational was being held at LPS. The last meeting was probably over 15 years ago.
It made sense in the age of COVID-19 for the two neighboring schools to square off in a dual match this season, which they did on Saturday afternoon at WHS.
At the end of four competitive sets, Luther Prep emerged with a 25-20, 25-23, 15-25, 25-23 victory.
Luther Prep (2-0) built narrow leads and pulled out the first two sets. Watertown (0-2) responded with a strong third set before the Phoenix opened up a 10-point lead in the fourth set and barely held on to close the match out.
The Phoenix had more returning players on the court and several of them contributed to the victory.
Emma Bortulin and Grace Kieselhorst each had six kills, while Mary June Ruehrdanz added five and Andrea Bortulin and Sam Fisch each added four. Andrea Bortulin put up 15 assists while Grace Kieselhorst added nine. Fisch led the way in blocking with 3.5, followed by Ruehrdanz (2.5) and Grace Kieselhorst (1.5).
In the back row, Anna Kieselhorst led three players in double figures with 19 digs. Lauren Paulsen added 15 and Andrea Bortulin added 11. Grace Kieselhorst served three aces while Andrea Bortulin served two.
“We were really pumped coming into the game and I felt they kept their energy all afternoon,” Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said. “They stepped up and played solid against a team we have never seen before. This was definitely a team effort today. Just looking at the kills totals for everyone shows that we are a well-rounded team offensively and we also have a strong back row to support that offensive.
“We were a little flat in game three, but they mentally stayed focused to win today and that is great to see. Despite this being only our second game, I am so excited to see how we can keep building on games like these.”
After seven consecutive years relying on the all-state setting of Ellee Jensen and then Isabelle Schauer — and they weren’t the only athletes on those teams who went on to the collegiate ranks in one sport or another — Watertown is definitely entering a new era.
Alayna Westenberg hammering balls down from the right side was a familiar sight, but the senior is being asked to do a little bit of everything this season. She led the Goslings in kills with 16 and digs with 12. She also shares setting duties with Payton Roets, who led in assists with 19. Westenberg added 14.
Maryann Gudenkauf added nine kills and 2.5 blocks. Kennedy Pugh added nine kills and eight digs. Elise Hickey added nine digs. Kallie Feder served three aces and added eight digs. Abby Walsh led the team in blocks with 3.5. Abby Stas served two aces.
After falling behind 24-14 in the fourth set, the Goslings reeled off nine consecutive points before Andrea Bortulin ended the match with a crosscourt attack which wasn’t returned.
In the end, the Goslings committed too many self-inflicted wounds with serving and hitting errors. But there were still some positives according to Erin Steuerwald, who is serving as interim coach for Carrie Hein, who recently had her first child.
“Our players showed a lot of heart,” Steuerwald said. “They could have folded in that last set and they didn’t. We have six players back with playing experience, but some of them were hurt and didn’t get to play as much. Our hitters have a lot of potential. We’ll get better. We’re super happy to be out here and part of things.”
Luther Prep hosts Lake Mills tonight and travels to Kewaskum on Tuesday. Watertown hosts Sauk Prairie on Tuesday.
Watertown’s JV won 25-17, 25-16, 25-21. The JV2 team also won 25-21, 25-19, 7-25.
