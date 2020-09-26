FENNIMORE — For the first time this season the Lake Mills girls cross country team was unable to take the top spot at an event Friday at the Eagle Relays at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
The lady L-Cats came into the relays winning five straight events to start the season, but settled for a runner-up finish Friday with 94 points. Lancaster won with 64 points.
The Lake Mills boys raced to an eighth-place finish at the 10-team relays with a score of 188. Boscobel finished first with 57 points.
Freshman Ava Vesperman paced the girls team with a time of 20:51 seconds, good for seventh overall in the 67-runner race. Seniors Lauren Winslow and Brooke Fair placed 13th and 14th overall, respectively. Winslow crossed the finish line at 21:28, while Fair clocked in at 21:29.
Freshman Olivia Klubertanz took 27th with a time of 22:53. Senior Jade Pitta rounded out the lineup with a 23:36, good for 35th.
Like the girls, the boys were led by a freshman, with James Hafenstein placing a team-best 23rd with a time of 19:28. Seniors Quentin Saylor (20:25) and Jaren Laws (20:30) placed 33rd and 36th, respectively.
Sophomore Landon Dierkes finished 52nd with a time of 21:48, while senior Cooper Clark was 55th with a 21:53.
Lake Mills competes at the Watertown triangular on Saturday beginning at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.